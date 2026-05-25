Two policemen injured as Mercedes rams into checkpoint in Mumbai; driver held

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) A 29-year-old man, identified as Nihal Solanki, was arrested on Monday morning after ramming his speeding Mercedes into two police officers at a Marine Drive checkpoint in Mumbai, leaving them seriously injured, before fleeing the scene, officials said.

According to the officials, a speeding Mercedes allegedly struck two police officers who were conducting a check on Marine Drive late on Sunday night.

The injured officers are Constable Krishnakant Mishra and Rathod, attached to the Marine Drive police station. Police said that both officers suffered serious injuries and are being treated in the ICU of Bombay Hospital.

Police identified the accused as 29-year-old Nihal Solanki, a resident of Panchavati, Nashik.

According to the police, officers attempted to stop his luxury car at the checkpoint, but instead of slowing down, he allegedly accelerated and knocked the two officers down. Following this, he fled the scene.

Upon receiving the information, the police immediately reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital for treatment.

Additionally, Marine Drive police launched a search and arrested Solanki in Nalasopara on Monday morning.

"Solanki is now in custody as the investigation continues," an official said.

Investigation into the case is underway, and further details are awaited.

Cases like these are not uncommon in Mumbai.

Earlier in February, a minor boy driving a high-end car lost control and rammed into another vehicle inside the Coastal Road tunnel in Mumbai.

The person in the other car was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital. He was discharged later, officials had said.

Last year, in December, a Mercedes rammed into a pillar on the Coastal Road. This caused a pile-up of two cabs on the road, police had said.

According to the officials, all three vehicles involved were damaged, and passengers sustained minor injuries.

--IANS

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