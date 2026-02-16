Two people killed, several injured in explosion near police station in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad, Feb 16 (IANS) At least two people were killed and 14 others injured after an explosion occurred near Miryan Police Station in Bannu district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, local media reported.

According to a statement by the police, the blast took place as explosive material planted in a motorcycle detonated. The two deceased people include a child, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

Emergency teams reached the spot and took the bodies and injured people to hospitals for treatment, according to Rescue 1122 officials.

According to police sources, the blast occurred near shops that are located in front of the police station. Police personnel were not hurt in the blast. However, civilians in the area were caught in the explosion. Several of the injured people are reported to be in critical condition.

After the incident, a heavy contingent of the Bannu police, along with the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), Quick Response Force (QRF) and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), reached the site of the incident, Dawn reported.

Police and security forces cordoned off the area and began a search operation, according to the statement released by the police. An investigation has been launched into the incident, and evidence is being collected.

On February 7, two police personnel were injured in two separate attacks targeting the police in the Bannu district, local media reported.

Armed assailants opened fire at the Khonia Khel police check post in Wazir sub-division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawn reported, citing sources. The sources further said that police personnel, Noor Muhammad, was injured in the exchange of fire with assailants.

In another incident, a Mirakhel police team was targeted on Dera Ismail Road in Bannu when they were taking the body of a murdered person to the hospital, sources said. They further stated that one police personnel, identified as Azmat, was injured after armed assailants opened fire on police.

According to the police's initial report, six assailants were involved in the attack. The assailants fled from the site following the attack.

Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terrorist activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the ceasefire deal between the government and the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) ended in 2022.

In January, a report said the security situation in Pakistan deteriorated sharply in 2025, marking the fifth consecutive year of rising conflict and violence in the country.

A total of 699 attacks were recorded in Pakistan in 2025, a 34 per cent increase from 2024, according to the Pakistan Security Report 2025 by PIPS. As many as 1,034 people were killed and 1,366 others injured in these attacks, demonstrating a 21 per cent rise in fatalities.

The conflict-related violence, including attacks, counterterrorism operations, border clashes, and abductions, increased to 1,124 incidents -- a rise of 43 per cent from 2024.

These incidents can no longer be seen as setbacks but highlight a crisis that is intensifying and becoming harder to control, Dawn reported.

Security personnel make up a large share of those killed in the attacks, with police stations, patrols and checkpoints being regularly targeted, the report highlighted. Attacks mostly occurred in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

--IANS

akl/sd/