Two more women in Balochistan forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces

Quetta, Dec 20 (IANS) As violence against women escalate in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation on Saturday brought to light the enforced disappearance of two more Baloch women at the hands of Pakistani forces.

According to Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ), Hani Dilwash and Heer Nisa Waheed were detained and then forcibly disappeared on Friday night from Hub Chowki in Balochistan.

The BVJ stated that the action violated fundamental rights and targeted civilians without any legal process.

Condemning the incident, the rights body demanded the immediate disclosure of their whereabouts.

"Security agencies continue to operate with impunity while families suffer ongoing trauma. Enforced disappearance remains a systematic tool of repression in Balochistan and must end," the rights body stated.

This latest act comes hours after another Baloch woman Hajra Baloch was forcibly disappeared by Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department and other agencies from the same region.

Meanwhile, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, on Saturday strongly condemned the dissemination of a defamatory poster targeting 15-year-old Nasreena Baloch, daughter of Dilawar Baloch, a resident of Teertej in Awaran district, Balochistan.

The rights body stated that this minor student forcibly disappeared on the night of November 22, when Pakistani security forces and intelligence personnel raided a house in the Daroo area of Hub Chowki around midnight, detaining her without warrant or explanation and transferring her to an undisclosed location.

"Her family has received no information about her whereabouts since the abduction, exacerbating their distress and highlighting a disturbing pattern of enforced disappearances targeting Baloch women and girls," it added.

Sharing the picture on its social media platform X, Paank said, "The poster, prominently displayed at the gate of the Press Information Department (PID) building in Islamabad, contains baseless and malicious allegations intended to smear Nasreena's character and justify her unlawful detention. Such propaganda appears to be a calculated effort by Pakistani intelligence agencies to fabricate bogus charges against her, further violating her rights and dignity."

Paank urged international human rights bodies to intervene and hold those responsible accountable, ensuring the protection of vulnerable individuals like Nasreena from Pakistan-sponsored repression and defamation.

--IANS

scor/as