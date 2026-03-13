Sudhanshu Pandey on influencers replacing traditional actors: Art cannot be replaced

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actor Sudhanshu Pandey shared his views on influencers replacing traditional actors during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

The 'Anupamaa' actor shared that, according to him, art cannot be replaced. He added that whenever an actor is chosen for a project, the decision is based on whether the actor can do justice to the role.

He was asked, "There is often a debate about influencers replacing traditional actors. What is your opinion on that?"

Reacting to this, Sudhanshu told IANS, "Wherever talent and acting are required, artists are needed. I am not against influencers. They are also working hard, and they have their own audience. But art cannot be replaced. Acting is an art form, and art is a gift of Goddess Saraswati. No one can replace that."

"Whenever an actor is chosen for a project, whether it is a film, an OTT series, or television, the decision is based on whether the actor can do justice to the role. In my case as well, the makers believed I could portray this character convincingly, which is why they approached me."

On the professional front, Sudhanshu has been roped in to be a part of the show “Do Duniya Ek Dil”, where he will be seen as a father.

When asked, "Many people feel you are still quite young to play a father on screen. What are your thoughts on that?" Sudhanshu explained that playing a father does not mean a person must have white hair or a white beard.

Sharing his own example, he said, "I am a father in real life as well, and I have children, yet I am fit and active. There is no fixed definition of how a father should look. As a society, we often create stereotypes in our minds. We assume that if someone has children, they must look a certain way. That is not necessary. A person without marriage or children may also look unfit, while someone who is married and has children can still be very fit and energetic."

Sudhanshu said that such rigid definitions should now be moved away from.

--IANS

pm/