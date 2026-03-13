March 13, 2026 1:59 PM हिंदी

Allu Arjun expresses gratitude after Allu Cinema inauguration: Thanks Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Tollywood sensation Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude after the grand inauguration of Allu Cinema in Kokapet, Hyderabad, on Thursday.

Spilling his excitement on social media, AA penned a heartfelt note on his official Instagram handle, thanking Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for attending the inauguration.

Posting a couple of photos from the event on his official handle, Allu Arjun wrote, "The launch of @allu.cinemas begins. I would like to thank the Hon’ble Chief Minister @revanthofficial garu for gracing the launch .

I extend my sincere thanks to Deputy Chief Minister @bhatti_vikramarka garu and Cinematography Minister @komatireddy__venkatreddy garu for their gracious presence & support. (sic)"

The pics featured AA with his better half, Sneha Reddy, his brother, Allu Sirish, his sister-in-law, Nayanika Reddy, and his father, Allu Aravind.

The 'Pushpa' actor further thanked all those who gave their all to bring the vision of Allu Cinemas to life.

"My heartfelt gratitude to all the staff and workers who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to bring this vision to life. @geethaarts I invite you all to experience the magic at India’s largest Dolby Cinema in Hyderabad."

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating Allu Cinemas, CM Revanth Reddy said that Allu Arjun should also act in Hollywood movies.

Meanwhile, a video posted by Allu Cinemas on YouTube provided a glimpse into the interiors.

The clip showed the ‘Wall of Greats’ - a long hallway lined with pictures of some acclaimed directors such as SS Rajamouli, Sukumar, Trivikram Srinivas, Mani Ratnam, Vetrimaaran, Atlee, Rishab Shetty, Prashanth Neel, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Along with Indian filmmakers, the wall also included some prominent names from foreign cinema.

Talking about Allu Arjun's professional lineup, he has joined forces with Atlee for a much-discussed project, tentatively titled "AA22 X A6".

Over and above this, AA will also be seen reprising his famous character, Pushpa Raj in the third instalment of the 'Pushpa' franchise.

