March 13, 2026 1:59 PM हिंदी

Nifty 500 companies report 16 pc profit growth in Q3, highest in 8 quarters

Nifty 500 companies report 16 pc profit growth in Q3, highest in 8 quarters

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) The corporate earnings in India have shown strong momentum, with profits of companies in the Nifty 500 index rising 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter of FY26 -- an eight-quarter high and one of the strongest reporting seasons in recent years, a report said on Friday.

The latest reporting season reflects a broad-based recovery in profitability, which provides a more supportive foundation for equity markets going forward, according to Bajaj Finserv AMC report.

However, the data showed that domestic equity markets have remained largely range-bound for nearly 18 months despite a strong bull run in several global markets, although improving domestic fundamentals have started easing some of the earlier headwinds.

“Corporate earnings momentum has strengthened meaningfully over the past few quarters. The latest reporting season reflects a broad-based recovery in profitability, which provides a more supportive foundation for equity markets going forward,” said Sorbh Gupta, Head-Equity at Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited.

Other domestic indicators have also improved. Credit growth has returned to double digits, reflecting stronger demand and improved liquidity, while consumption indicators have begun recovering following GST cuts, the report said.

It also highlighted that the Reserve Bank of India’s cumulative 125 basis points of rate cuts, along with liquidity infusion measures, have helped lower borrowing costs for companies and consumers.

However, fresh uncertainties in 2026 have added to market volatility. The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence globally has raised concerns about potential short-term impacts on demand for Indian IT services and job creation, contributing to the sector’s recent underperformance.

"Technological transitions such as artificial intelligence often create periods of uncertainty for traditional service models. However, Indian IT companies have historically demonstrated the ability to adapt to such shifts,” Gupta said.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have also increased risks related to crude oil prices. India imports about 85 per cent of its crude oil requirement, with nearly half of these shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz, making supply routes vulnerable during regional conflicts.

A prolonged conflict could push up inflation, weaken the rupee and affect sectors such as aviation, paints, chemicals and oil marketing companies, while also triggering foreign portfolio investor outflows, according to Bajaj Finserv AMC.

Meanwhile, fixed income markets also saw volatility after the Union Budget and the Monetary Policy Committee meeting, with FPI outflows and geopolitical tensions pushing the rupee to a record low and bond yields higher.

Siddharth Chaudhary, Head-Fixed Income at Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited, said the revamped Consumer Price Index series with a 2024 base year confirms benign core inflation, strengthening the case for a stable policy environment.

However, escalating tensions between the US and Iran later pushed crude prices higher again, weakening the rupee and steepening the bond yield curve, particularly at the ultra-long end.

--IANS

ag/pk

LATEST NEWS

Markets underestimating West Asia war risks over TACO possibility: Jefferies’ Chris Wood

West Asia war not fully priced in by markets, more equity erosion possible: Jefferies’ Chris Wood

Nifty 500 companies report 16 pc profit growth in Q3, highest in 8 quarters

Nifty 500 companies report 16 pc profit growth in Q3, highest in 8 quarters

'Let's take whatever we can to create something this season...': LSG skipper Pant's pep talk to new faces in squad for IPL 2026

'Let's take whatever we can to create something this season...': LSG skipper Pant's pep talk to new faces in squad for IPL 2026

WUC raises alarm over China’s ‘ethnic unity’ law, warns of escalating repression

WUC raises alarm over China’s ‘ethnic unity’ law, warns of escalating repression

Allu Arjun expresses gratitude after Allu Cinema inauguration: Thanks Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Allu Arjun expresses gratitude after Allu Cinema inauguration: Thanks Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Polo: Jaipur register commanding win over Nahargarh in Shree Cement Cup

Polo: Jaipur register commanding win over Nahargarh in Shree Cement Cup

Mamta Kulkarni shares a glimpse of her ‘only family’

Mamta Kulkarni shares a glimpse of her ‘only family’

Sunrisers Leeds 'X' account suspended amid backlash over Abrar Ahmed signing for The Hundred

Sunrisers Leeds 'X' account suspended amid backlash over Abrar Ahmed signing for The Hundred

India’s listed REIT market sees multifold growth post-COVID to Rs 1.72 lakh crore: Report

India’s listed REIT market sees multifold growth post-COVID to Rs 1.72 lakh crore: Report

Theegala shares lead after Day 1 at The Players Championship

Theegala shares lead after Day 1 at The Players Championship