Two killed, one missing after boulder rolls down on pilgrims on Kedarnath Yatra route

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand), June 18 (IANS) At least two people were killed, one remains missing, and three others, including a woman, were injured after large boulders rolled down from the mountaintop near Junglechatti ghat along the Kedarnath Yatra trekking route in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 11.20 a.m. Wednesday, when a landslide sent boulders crashing onto the pathway, striking pilgrims, porters, and palanquin operators amid heavy foot traffic on the sacred trail, rescue officials said.

Rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the police swiftly reached the site to begin evacuation and medical assistance.

According to Sector Officer Bhim Bali, one more person is feared missing, and search operations are underway.

"The Rudraprayag Police, local police units, and DDRF teams responded immediately and managed to rescue the injured. The woman sustained minor injuries, while two seriously injured men were referred to the Gaurikund health centre for further treatment," a police spokesperson said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident and also directed the administration to provide immediate relief assistance.

"Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami has expressed grief over the landslide incident on the Kedarnath walking route. He has prayed to God for the peace of the souls of the departed and the speedy recovery of the injured. Chief Minister has also directed the district administration to provide immediate medical aid to the injured and refer them to a higher centre if required," his office said in a post on X.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several parts of Uttarakhand, warning of heavy rainfall.

Authorities have urged pilgrims and residents to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay alert to the risks of floods and landslides in the affected zones.

The latest tragedy comes just days after a helicopter crash near Gaurikund claimed seven lives. Among the victims was a 23-month-old child.

The chopper, en route from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, crashed into a forested area and burst into flames.

--IANS

sd/skp

