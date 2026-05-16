Neil Bhatt’s ‘Mr. & Mrs. Parshuram’ hits 100 episodes, Shambhavi Singh says ‘heart’s filled with gratitude’

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) As “Mr. & Mrs. Parshuram,” headlined by actor Neil Bhatt, completed 100 episodes, the show’s lead actress, Shambhavi Singh, penned a gratitude-filled note.

Shambhavi shared a string of images from the sets celebrating the milestone with the cast and crew members of the show, which also stars Mahi Bhanushali, Ananya Smarth, Arshi Bharti, and Himanshu Dhankhar, to name a few.

She wrote: “100 episodes of Mr. & Mrs. Parshuram & today our heart is filled with nothing but gratitude. This milestone is not just about a show completing 100 episodes — it’s about every person who stood behind it, believed in it, worked for it, and loved it every single day.

Shambhavi also thanked the makers of the show.

“A heartfelt thank you to our Producer & writer @snehasish_ch sir & @rupsha2606 , entire cast and crew — every actor, director @biddut_sha sir, DOP @mallickdevabra,” she concluded.

Mr. and Mrs. Parshuram is the official Hindi remake of the Bengali TV series “Parshuram – Ajker Nayok,” which follows an undercover agent named Parashuram, who for the world, is a next-door family man. He oscillates between his dual lives.

Talking about Neil, he first starred in the dance reality show titled Kaboom, where he won first place. He debuted with Arslaan in 2008.

He became well-known with appearances in serials such as 12/24 Karol Bagh and Gulaal where he played the character of Abhinav Tarneja and Kesar.

He has played many challenging roles, one of them being Zakir in Diya Aur Baati Hum. The actor was also seen in Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi. In 2018, he portrayed the negative role in Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. He shot to further fame after he portrayed DCP Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actor was seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 17 hosted by Salman Khan. Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner and Abhishek Kumar was the runner-up.

--IANS

dc/