Two terrorists killed in anti-terror operation in J&K's Dachigam area

Srinagar, July 28 (IANS) The Army said on Monday that 3 terrorists were cornered in 'Operation Mahadev' in Dachigam area of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and 2 of the militants have been killed so far.

The killings of the two terrorists came after an anti-terrorist operation was started on Monday by the security forces in J&K’s Srinagar district.

Officials said that the anti-terrorist operation was started on Monday in the upper reaches of the Dachigam National Park in Harwan area of Srinagar city.

“The anti-terrorist operation was started following Intelligence inputs. Reinforcements have been rushed to the spot as the area is densely populated and the terrain under operation is tough”, officials said.

The Indian Army, J&K Police and the security forces have been launching aggressive anti-terrorist operations across the area targeting terrorists, Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and sympathisers of terrorism in order to totally dismantle the ecosystem of terror in the UT.

The focus previously used to be merely on elimination of terrorists, but since 2019, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has given an elaborate and extensive narrative and objective to anti-terrorist operations by speaking of the terror ecosystem and bringing it into focus.

The concept of security has since undergone a sea-change as the entire gambit of anti-nationalist operatives whether armed or not, has been brought under the anti-terrorist operations.

After the April 22 terror attack by Pakistan backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed, the anti-terrorist operations have been using cutting edge technology backed up with human Intelligence to defeat the nefarious designs of the terrorists.

The heinous Pahalgam terrorist attack outraged the entire country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a free hand to the armed forces to avenge the Pahalgam attack.

Indian armed forces carried out target specific strikes against terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan destroying nine terror bases.

However, Pakistan retaliated by targeting military and civilian facilities, destroying scores of homes and other private property and religious places, including a temple, a gurdwara and a church in Poonch district of Jammu division.

In the resultant escalation, 18 defence bases of Pakistan armed forces were damaged.

