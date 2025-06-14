Two killed, dozens injured as Iran strikes residential buildings in Israel

Tel Aviv, June 14 (IANS) At least two people were killed and 34 others injured in a direct missile strike on residential buildings in Israel on Saturday amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical service confirmed the casualties following the latest barrage of ballistic missiles launched by Iran.

According to MDA, the strikes caused widespread damage and trauma, with medical teams rushing to provide life-saving treatment and transport the injured to nearby hospitals.

"MDA teams provided life-saving medical treatment and evacuated 21 injured people to Wolfson, Sheba Tel Hashomer, and Shamir-Assaf Harofeh hospitals. Among the casualties: a woman around 60 was rescued without signs of life, a man around 45 was evacuated in critical condition while undergoing CPR and was later pronounced dead, a woman around 60 was seriously injured, two people were moderately injured, and 16 suffered minor injuries from blast trauma and flying debris," the agency said in an official statement.

The MDA added that several individuals suffering from anxiety were also evacuated from the scene of the missile strike.

In a separate incident in the Gush Dan region, the MDA reported treating and evacuating another 34 injured individuals to hospitals.

These included a woman around 60 in critical condition sent to Beilinson Hospital, a man around 65 in serious condition transported to Sheba Medical Center, a woman around 50 in moderate condition taken to Sheba, a man around 50 in moderate condition admitted to Ichilov Hospital, and 30 others with light injuries who were treated for blast impacts and contusions.

Thirteen individuals suffering from anxiety were also evacuated from this location, according to the MDA.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that Iran had launched a renewed wave of missile attacks on Israeli territory.

As the situation develops, the IDF Home Front Command has advised residents that while they may exit bomb shelters, they should remain in close proximity to them until further notice. Sirens and emergency alerts continue to be active in multiple regions.

The latest round of missile attacks marks a dangerous escalation in tensions between Iran and Israel following weeks of rising hostility.

Israeli authorities have placed the country on heightened alert, with additional security measures enforced across several urban centres and sensitive regions.

The Israeli government and security agencies are closely monitoring the situation, with emergency services on high alert to respond to further threats.

--IANS

int/sd/