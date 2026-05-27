Twisha Sharma death case: Husband Samarth Singh remanded to CBI custody till May 29

Bhopal, May 27 (IANS) In a significant development in the high-profile Twisha Sharma suspicious death case, Samarth Singh, the husband of the deceased actress and model, has been placed on remand till May 29 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI formally took over the probe following directions from higher authorities, intensifying scrutiny into the mysterious death of the 33-year-old woman.

Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her residence in Bhopal on May 12, 2026. Her family has alleged persistent mental harassment, dowry demands, and torture by her husband Samarth Singh and in-laws.

The case, initially handled by Bhopal police as a suspected dowry death, quickly gained national attention due to Twisha’s background as a former model and aspiring actress.

Samarth Singh, a practicing lawyer, who is the son of retired judge Giribala Singh, remained absconding for nearly 10 days after the incident.

He finally surfaced in Jabalpur, where he attempted to surrender after withdrawing his anticipatory bail application from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

However, police clarified that he was arrested rather than voluntarily surrendering. He was produced before a Bhopal court, which granted seven days of police remand citing non-cooperation during initial questioning.

Investigators have accused him of withholding crucial information about his movements on the day of Twisha’s death.

In a parallel development, the Madhya Pradesh High Court is currently hearing a bail plea related to the case. The proceedings are being closely watched as the family of the deceased continues to demand justice.

Police have also conducted searches at the couple’s residence and are examining digital evidence, call records, and financial transactions.

The CBI team recently visited Samarth Singh’s residence in Bhopal to gather fresh evidence. Senior officials have assured a thorough and impartial investigation.

The agency is expected to question Singh on multiple aspects, including alleged disputes in the marriage and the role of other family members.

The tragedy has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many demanding strict action against those responsible.

Twisha’s family has expressed dissatisfaction with the initial police handling and welcomed the CBI’s involvement, hoping it will uncover the complete truth.

Twisha Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on the night of May 12.

After preliminary inquiry and statements from family members, Bhopal Police registered an FIR on May 15 under relevant sections related to dowry death and cruelty.

The case was later transferred to the CBI following growing public attention and demands for an independent investigation.

After officially taking over the probe late Monday night, a team from the CBI’s Special Crime Unit-III, Delhi, began investigation on Tuesday morning.

The team, which included two women officers, visited the crime scene located on the terrace of Twisha Sharma’s matrimonial residence where she was allegedly found dead.

CBI officials also inspected different sections of the house and collected material evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

The agency is expected to question family members and examine digital records during the next phase of the probe.

--IANS

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