Twisha Sharma death case: After post-mortem, AIIMS Delhi forensic team inspects crime scene, last rites performed

Bhopal, May 24 (IANS) In a significant development in the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case, a four-member forensic team from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi completed the second post-mortem examination of Twisha Sharma's body, which had been kept in the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary, on Sunday.

The second autopsy, which lasted nearly three to four hours, was conducted under strict scientific protocols and was fully videographed to ensure transparency.

Following the autopsy, the AIIMS Delhi team, accompanied by police officials, visited the crime scene at the residence of Twisha's mother-in-law Giribala Singh in Bhopal's Katara Hills area.

The team thoroughly inspected the house and surrounding areas to correlate physical evidence with the post-mortem findings.

This visit is considered crucial for reconstructing the sequence of events on May 12, when 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, a former model and actress from Noida, was found hanging under suspicious circumstances.

The team, led by senior forensic experts, including Dr. Sudhir Gupta, had arrived in the city on Saturday night via a special aircraft arranged by the Madhya Pradesh government, following directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Twisha's brother, Major Harshit Sharma, and sister-in-law Rashi Oberoi Sharma identified the body before the procedure began.

After the post-mortem, samples and viscera were preserved for further analysis, and the medical board is expected to submit its detailed report in a sealed envelope.

Twisha's maternal family has alleged dowry harassment and abetment to suicide by her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a retired judge.

They have consistently questioned the initial post-mortem and demanded a fresh examination by an independent team.

In contrast, Twisha's in-laws have claimed that she suffered from drug addiction.

Samarth Singh, who was arrested recently, is currently in seven-day police remand.

The Special Investigation Team is interrogating him and planning a crime scene recreation.

The state government has also recommended a CBI probe into the case and has sent a request to the Union Home Department.

Twisha's body was handed over to the family after the second post-mortem. Her last rites were performed at around 5 p.m. on Sunday at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat in Bhopal.

The case has drawn national attention, with the Supreme Court taking suo motu cognisance and scheduling a hearing on May 25.

The developments have intensified public debate on women's safety in marriage and the need for thorough investigations in dowry-related deaths.

The Madhya Pradesh government has assured a fair and impartial probe, while the forensic findings are expected to play a decisive role in determining the true cause of Twisha's death.

--IANS

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