Twinkle Khanna indulges in a gluttony contest with hubby Akshay Kumar

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Author and host Twinkle Khanna went on to share the three golden rules of gluttony in her latest social media post.

She treated her InstaFam with a couple of glimpses of herself indulging in a fun eating contest with her actor husband, Akshay Kumar.

While one of the photos showed Twinkle lovingly feeding Akshay, the other one had him showing her a fist while Twinkle relished her food.

Explaining the rules of gluttony in the caption, the 'Mela' actress shared, "Rule 1: Dessert always wins. Rule 2: Pretending to share is mandatory, even if you have zero intention of it. Rule 3: A mock punch is a valid negotiation tactic. Gluttony must be defended at all costs. Verdict: Following these rules and getting fun pictures in the bargain is the literal version of eating your dessert and having it too (sic)."

Towards the end of the post, Twinkle asked, "Now tell me, who at your table would actually lose this battle? Tag them below."

Twinkle is known to speak her mind whenever she gets the opportunity.

Meanwhile, in a recent post on social media, Twinkle opened up about her journey of navigating life through menopause.

Thanking the Hormone Replacement Therapy for giving her a better sense of health and wellness, she penned on her IG, “At 52 and make-up free, I’d love to say that all you need is some great afternoon sun to feel and look good. But menopause is not that generous. I once joked that menopause is a bigger bitch than I have ever been. For a long stretch, it made me feel like I was a phone with a faulty charger. I feel better now, not because I ‘accepted my age gracefully’ (whatever that means), but thanks to regular weight training, a small pharmacy’s worth of supplements, the joy and purpose I find in books (reading and writing) and because after 50 I’ve finally embraced my shallow side and play mahjong regularly with my girlfriends”.

--IANS

pm/