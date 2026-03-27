March 27, 2026 11:54 AM हिंदी

‘Twilight’ star Taylor Lautner all set to welcome first child with wife

‘Twilight’ star Taylor Lautner all set to welcome first child with wife

Los Angeles, March 27 (IANS) Actor Taylor Lautner, who gained major fandom for playing Jacob in the “Twilight” franchise, has announced that he and his wife Taylor Dome Lautner are expecting their first child.

Sharing the news in a joint Instagram post, the actor posted a series of images alongside Tay, who he married in 2022. Their announcement included photographs of the couple holding a sonogram and posing together outdoors.

In one image, Taylor was seen kissing Tay’s belly, while others showed them smiling and embracing in a grassy setting, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The caption read: “What’s better than two Taylor Lautners?” – a possible reference to their shared name. Tay wore a sleeveless white dress, while Taylor coordinated in a white shirt, black trousers and white trainers.

Taylor and Tay have shared aspects of their relationship publicly since their marriage, often posting updates on social media.

Taylor rose to global fame for his role as Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga, becoming one of the franchise’s most recognisable stars. Before his breakout, he began as a child actor, appearing in family films such as The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl and developing skills in martial arts, which informed many of his early roles.

Taylor’s performance in Twilight and its sequels established him as a major Hollywood presence, particularly among younger audiences. He later took on lead roles in projects including Abduction, aiming to transition into action-driven films.

The Twilight Saga is a series of romantic vampire fantasy films based on the book series Twilight by Stephenie Meyer. The first installment, Twilight, was released on November 21, 2008.

The second installment, New Moon, followed on November 20, 2009.The third installment, Eclipse, was released on June 30, 2010. The fourth installment, Breaking Dawn – Part 1, was released on November 18, 2011, while the fifth and final installment, Breaking Dawn – Part 2, was released on November 16, 2012.

The series had been in development since 2004 at Paramount Pictures' MTV Films, during which time a screen adaptation of Twilight that differed significantly from the novel was written.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Neena Gupta admits learning social media and latest music trends from the younger generation

Neena Gupta admits learning social media and latest music trends from the younger generation

Auto industry growth to moderate in FY27 after strong policy‑led momentum this fiscal

Auto industry growth to moderate in FY27 after strong policy‑led momentum this fiscal

Dalip Tahil shares throwback pic of meeting the Queen of England

Dalip Tahil shares throwback pic of meeting the Queen of England

Lara Dutta clocks 20,000 steps a day during Japan trip with family

Lara Dutta clocks 20,000 steps a day during Japan trip with family

Gold, silver surge on safe-haven demand amid West Asia tensions

Gold, silver surge on safe-haven demand amid West Asia tensions

Sona Mohapatra reflects on Bihar’s rich heritage after visit to Bihar Museum

Sona Mohapatra reflects on Bihar’s rich heritage after visit to Bihar Museum

Labuschagne baffled as jersey dye turns white ball pink in PSL opener

Labuschagne baffled as jersey dye turns white-ball pink in PSL opener

Varun Tej tells Ram Charan: You handle life in a way that surprises me every time! (Photo credit: Varun Tej/X)

Varun Tej tells Ram Charan: You handle life in a way that surprises me every time!

Sameera Reddy struggles to walk amid Mumbai traffic, says ‘forgot how hectic it is’

Sameera Reddy struggles to walk amid Mumbai traffic, says ‘forgot how hectic it is’

EAM Jaishankar highlights IMEC’s role in strengthening global connectivity amid West Asia conflict

EAM Jaishankar highlights IMEC’s role in strengthening global connectivity amid West Asia conflict