Vijay's TVK surges across TN as Stalin trails in Kolathur; early trends show major upsets

Chennai, May 4 (IANS) DMK chief, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, is trailing in his home turf of Kolathur even as Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) continues its strong surge across Tamil Nadu, according to early counting trends on Monday.

In the Kolathur constituency, after the sixth round of counting, TVK candidate V.S. Babu has taken the lead with 24,993 votes, while Stalin is in second place with 20,982 votes. The AIADMK candidate trails far behind with 5,982 votes, followed by Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) with 1,801 votes, indicating a significant shift in what has long been considered a DMK stronghold.

TVK’s momentum is visible across several constituencies in the state. In Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar, the party is leading after the third round with 5,142 votes, ahead of the DMK’s 3,182 and AIADMK’s 1,409. The NTK candidate remains a distant fourth.

The party has also established leads in key Chennai constituencies, including Egmore, Anna Nagar, Villivakkam and Thousand Lights, underlining its growing urban appeal.

Meanwhile, senior DMK leader V. Senthil Balaji is holding on to a lead in Coimbatore South constituency after the second round, offering some relief to the ruling party.

In contrast, AIADMK strongman S.P. Velumani is leading in Thondamuthur after six rounds of counting.

In Vriddhachalam, DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth is trailing, adding to the setbacks faced by smaller allies in the fray.

TVK chief Vijay himself is maintaining a comfortable lead in both Perambur (after four rounds) and Tiruchy East (after three rounds), reinforcing the party’s impressive debut performance in the Assembly elections.

Reports have also emerged that the party has booked a resort in Mahabalipuram to house its winning MLAs, amid concerns of potential post-poll poaching.

Reacting to the early trends, TVK national spokesperson Felix Gerald exuded confidence that the party would secure an absolute majority and form the next government.

He said the outcome reflects widespread public disillusionment with traditional parties.

“They may have decades of experience, but only in looting the state. People have placed their trust in TVK as a genuine alternative,” Gerald said.

As counting progresses, the trends suggest a dramatic reshaping of Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, with TVK emerging as a formidable challenger to the state’s entrenched Dravidian parties.

--IANS

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