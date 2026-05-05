TVK stakes claim to form government in TN; Vijay seeks time from Guv to prove majority

Chennai, May 5 (IANS) With the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, party President C. Joseph Vijay on Tuesday formally staked claim to form the government in the state.

He has written to Governor Rajendra Arlekar seeking an appointment and requesting an opportunity to prove his majority on the floor of the House.

In his communication sent to the Lok Bhavan (earlier Raj Bhavan), Vijay stated that the party, which has secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, has received a clear mandate as the single-largest formation. He asserted that this position entitles TVK to be invited to form the next government in the state.

“We are the single largest party with 108 legislators and have the right to form the government. We request an opportunity to demonstrate our majority,” Vijay said in his message.

He also sought additional time to mobilise support and indicated that he would be able to prove his majority within 15 days.

The majority mark in the Tamil Nadu Assembly stands at 118, leaving TVK 10 seats short of a clear majority. This has triggered intense political activity, with the party expected to seek support from smaller parties and Independents in the coming days.

Sources in the Raj Bhavan indicated that the Governor is likely to invite Vijay to form the government shortly. Officials suggested that he may be granted a window ranging between seven and 15 days to prove his majority on the Assembly floor, a standard constitutional practice in cases where no party has secured an outright mandate.

Meanwhile, internal preparations within the party are underway. Vijay is set to be formally elected as the Legislature Party leader at a meeting of newly-elected TVK MLAs scheduled to be held at the party headquarters in Panaiyur later in the day.

This step is expected to complete the procedural requirements before government formation. The developments mark a significant moment in Tamil Nadu politics, with TVK’s rapid rise disrupting the state’s traditional political landscape and setting the stage for high-stakes negotiations in the days ahead.

—IANS

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