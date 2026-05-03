May 03, 2026 11:51 AM हिंदी

TVK prepares for ‘resort politics’ as TN braces for possible hung Assembly

TVK prepares for ‘resort politics’ as TN braces for possible hung Assembly

Chennai, May 3 (IANS) Anticipating a fractured mandate in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, actor-politician C. Joseph Vijay has moved early to secure his party’s position, with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) preparing for possible “resort politics” ahead of the May 4 results.

With exit polls offering conflicting predictions -- some favouring the DMK-led alliance, others indicating gains for the AIADMK bloc and a few projecting a strong debut for TVK -- Vijay has initiated steps to prevent any post-result poaching of his party’s winning candidates.

Party sources said arrangements have been made to accommodate elected MLAs at a private resort in Poonjeri near Mahabalipuram. The resort, which can host over 100 people, is being readied to house TVK’s victorious candidates immediately after the results are declared.

According to insiders, Vijay instructed party functionaries to ensure that the facility is fully prepared, signalling a proactive approach to managing numbers in a potentially tight post-poll scenario.

A day after the exit polls were released last week, Vijay issued a directive asking all winning candidates to report without delay to the party headquarters in Panaiyur.

During a subsequent meeting, he reportedly told candidates, half in jest, not to “go anywhere” after securing victory—a remark that reflects the seriousness of the situation.

Alongside logistical planning, Vijay has also activated the party’s legal wing to remain prepared for any contingencies during the counting process.

He has further directed party general secretary (election campaign management) Aadhav Arjuna to approach the Election Commission of India seeking enhanced security at counting centres to ensure law and order.

Meanwhile, the ruling DMK has expressed confidence about returning to power as the single largest party. The party leadership has instructed its cadre to remain vigilant and closely monitor counting proceedings.

With the political landscape finely poised and uncertainty looming over the final outcome, Tamil Nadu may witness intense post-result manoeuvring, with “resort politics” once again emerging as a key strategy in the battle for power.

--IANS

aal/dpb

LATEST NEWS

National Wheelchair Cricket C'ship 2026 kicks off in Greater Noida

National Wheelchair Cricket C'ship 2026 kicks off in Greater Noida

PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta, Priyansh Arya for checks on fan injured at LSG Match, promise helmet for his return

PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta, Priyansh Arya for checks on fan injured at LSG Match, promise helmet for his return

Weak global cues, oil price, FII data likely to drive D-Street next week

Weak global cues, oil price, FII data likely to drive D-Street next week

Greta Gerwig's ‘Narnia’ project locks cast, to release in February 2027

Greta Gerwig's ‘Narnia’ project locks cast, to release in February 2027

After Nepal PM Balendra Shah's ordinance, 1,594 political appointees removed

After Nepal PM Balendra Shah's ordinance, 1,594 political appointees removed

S. Korea: Nearly 900 Air Force pilots left for civilian airlines over past decade

S. Korea: Nearly 900 Air Force pilots left for civilian airlines over past decade

MLS: Inter Miami's struggle at Nu Stadium continues with loss to Orlando City

MLS: Inter Miami's struggle at Nu Stadium continues with loss to Orlando City

Gautam Rode says becoming a father of twins inspired him to take bolder risks professionally

Gautam Rode says welcoming twins hasn’t changed his career choices, instead it has inspired him to be bolder.

‘Stranger Things’ star Gabriella Pizzolo says Natalie Portman inspired her to get psychology degree

‘Stranger Things’ star Gabriella Pizzolo says Natalie Portman inspired her to get psychology degree

ITTF affirms protection of athletes' wellbeing after 'inappropriate physical contact' claim at London team worlds

ITTF affirms protection of athletes' wellbeing after 'inappropriate physical contact' claim at London team worlds