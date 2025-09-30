September 30, 2025 8:43 PM हिंदी

Tusshar Kapoor wraps up the shoot for 'Masti 4', says 'Feeling nostalgic'

Tusshar Kapoor wraps up the shoot for 'Masti 4', says 'Feeling nostalgic'

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actor Tusshar Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot for his forthcoming laughter ride "Masti 4" in Madh Island.

Announcing the update, he dropped a video of himself on the Versova Jetty on his official IG, claiming the ferry ride felt nostalgic.

"Another movie wraps up in Madh Island and I’m back to beating the traffic on my favourite Versova Jetty! Like a ritual, I’m also back to posting a video of my own on the ferry! Feeling nostalgic? Me too! # (sic)," Tusshar captioned the post.

Back in August, Tusshar dropped a series of BTS pictures from the shooting of "Masti 4" on social media. He was seen posing with the crew members of his next.

Expressing his gratitude to the team for extending a warm welcome to him for the film franchise, the 'Golmaal' actor wrote, “#Masti4 ….with the people who mattered the most this past month! Thank you team #Masti for the warmest welcome into the franchise for this one, my brother @milapzaveri with his kindness and passion for his work, and to my team for being there through thick and thin”.

Made under the direction of Milap Zaveri, the much-discussed drama marks the fourth instalment in the popular ‘Masti’ franchise.

While the sequel will see Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani reprising their roles from the original drama, the project will also feature Elnaaz Norouzi and Ruhii Singh in significant roles, along with others.

Zee Studios and Waveband Production present "Mastiii 4", a Waveband Production film in association with Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms. The drama has been backed by A. Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia of Waveband Production, in collaboration with Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria’s Maruti International, and Shobha and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures.

Refreshing your memory, the primary instalment in the laughter ride, "Masti", was released in 2004. This was followed by the release of "Grand Masti" in 2013 and “Great Grand Masti” in 2016.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

RBI imposes monetary penalty of nearly Rs 32 lakh on Indian Overseas Bank

RBI imposes monetary penalty of nearly Rs 32 lakh on Indian Overseas Bank

Amanjot Karu and Deepti Sharma half-centuries outshine Inoka Ranaweera’s 4-46 as India post 269/8 against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in Guwahati, Assam, on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

Women’s World Cup: Amanjot and Deepti's fifties outshine Ranaweera’s 4-46 as India post 269/8 in opener

BB 19: Farrhana Bhatt, Kunickaa Sadanand reveal their deep-rooted traumas

BB 19: Farrhana Bhatt, Kunickaa Sadanand reveal their deep-rooted traumas

Prasenjit Chatterjee visits the Durga Puja pandal at Hazra Park on his birthday

Prasenjit Chatterjee visits the Durga Puja pandal at Hazra Park on his birthday

Pakistan reports two more polio cases, nationwide tally in 2025 climbs to 29 (File image)

Pakistan reports two more polio cases, nationwide tally in 2025 climbs to 29

New India Assurance receives Rs 2,379 crore GST demand notice

New India Assurance receives Rs 2,379 crore GST demand notice

Netanyahu’s approval exhibits bonds with US President

Netanyahu’s approval exhibits bonds with US President

Top experts gather in Rome to discuss role of Italian ports for IMEC, India's other trade corridors

Top experts gather in Rome to discuss role of Italian ports for IMEC, India's other trade corridors

Sri Lanka's unpredictable policies driving away foreign investors, says US State Dept report

Sri Lanka's unpredictable policies driving away foreign investors, says US State Dept report

PM-KUSUM beneficiary, praised by PM Modi, vows to raise awareness about solar energy

PM-KUSUM beneficiary, praised by PM Modi, vows to raise awareness about solar energy