Tusshar Kapoor wraps up the shoot for 'Masti 4', says 'Feeling nostalgic'

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actor Tusshar Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot for his forthcoming laughter ride "Masti 4" in Madh Island.

Announcing the update, he dropped a video of himself on the Versova Jetty on his official IG, claiming the ferry ride felt nostalgic.

"Another movie wraps up in Madh Island and I’m back to beating the traffic on my favourite Versova Jetty! Like a ritual, I’m also back to posting a video of my own on the ferry! Feeling nostalgic? Me too! # (sic)," Tusshar captioned the post.

Back in August, Tusshar dropped a series of BTS pictures from the shooting of "Masti 4" on social media. He was seen posing with the crew members of his next.

Expressing his gratitude to the team for extending a warm welcome to him for the film franchise, the 'Golmaal' actor wrote, “#Masti4 ….with the people who mattered the most this past month! Thank you team #Masti for the warmest welcome into the franchise for this one, my brother @milapzaveri with his kindness and passion for his work, and to my team for being there through thick and thin”.

Made under the direction of Milap Zaveri, the much-discussed drama marks the fourth instalment in the popular ‘Masti’ franchise.

While the sequel will see Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani reprising their roles from the original drama, the project will also feature Elnaaz Norouzi and Ruhii Singh in significant roles, along with others.

Zee Studios and Waveband Production present "Mastiii 4", a Waveband Production film in association with Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms. The drama has been backed by A. Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia of Waveband Production, in collaboration with Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria’s Maruti International, and Shobha and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures.

Refreshing your memory, the primary instalment in the laughter ride, "Masti", was released in 2004. This was followed by the release of "Grand Masti" in 2013 and “Great Grand Masti” in 2016.

