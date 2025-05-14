May 14, 2025 10:14 PM हिंदी

Tusshar Kapoor is unaware of Turkey, Azerbaijan issue, supports GoI’s action on Pakistan

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Actor Tusshar Kapoor, who is gearing up for his upcoming movie ‘Kapkapiii’, has refused to comment on the ongoing controversy about Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The actor, who attended the trailer launch of ‘Kapkapiii’ on Wednesday in Mumbai, spoke with IANS, and said that he doesn’t have adequate information to furnish any comment on the ongoing issue around Turkey and Azerbaijan supporting Pakistan in the wake of recent skirmish between India and Pakistan.

In the follow-up to the Operation Sindoor launched by India, Turkey came out strongly in support of Pakistan, and also gave military aid to Pakistan in the form of Asisguard Songar drones, which were intercepted by the Indian air-defense system. The Turkish warship TCG BYKADA was also reported to have docked at the Karachi port amidst the tension. Indians have called for a complete boycott of tourism to these countries.

When asked if it’s the right time to release the film in theatres as the nation is facing an external threat from its notorious neighbour. He told IANS, “I think every film has its own destiny, every film has its own quality. Genres, especially the genre of horror comedy is outstanding right now It's a blockbuster genre So, the phase that's going on right now, I think people want to see more horror comedies but the film should be good the film should look exciting and this film has all that I think our audiences would like to see in the theatre on a Friday”.

When he was probed about the Turkey and Azerbaijan dispute, he said, “I don't have all the information about who is supporting whom but all I will say is that we are abiding by the rules and the regulations of the authorities. According to that, the theatres are open and the films are running which means people are feeling safe and that confidence is coming from our very strong and resilient government”.

“The month of May is the month of holidays for children and colleges and schools and youngsters. So, in a time wherein things are normalized and relaxed we should go and watch movies. I am not in a position to answer those questions because I don't have the adequate information”, he added.

