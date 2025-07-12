July 12, 2025 3:35 PM हिंदी

Adam Levine says he’s 'done' with tattoos

Los Angeles, July 12 (IANS) Singer Adam Levine said that he is done getting tattoos and also revealed the reason behind it.

In an interview with Today.com, the Maroon 5 frontman, spoke about his extensive body art, noting that his latest tattoo was a refresh on his left arm sleeve.

While the musician said that getting fresh tattoos is "fun," he called the overall process "painful," reports people.com.

“I covered up my sleeve with another sleeve. Who does that? What is wrong with me? Psychotic," Levine said.

He further stressed that his latest tattoo session "really hurt," deciding ultimately that "he's kind of done with the pain."

"Now, I've softened. Now, when I get a tattoo, I’m like, 'This hurts so badly.' Like, 'What’s wrong?' We're done," he said.

Asked which was his favourite tattoo, Levine said there were "too many" to choose from before ultimately telling that his favourite were the ones on his hands, which spell out "true love" across his fingers.

Levine is the lead singer, rhythm guitarist and sole continuous member of the pop rock band Maroon 5. He began his musical career in 1994 with the band Kara's Flowers, for which he served as lead vocalist and lead guitarist.

After the commercial failure of their only album, The Fourth World, the group was reformed in 2001 as Maroon 5 – with James Valentine replacing him as lead guitarist.

In 2002, they released their first album, Songs About Jane, which went multi-platinum in the US; since then, they have released six more albums: It Won't Be Soon Before Long, Hands All Over, Overexposed, V, Red Pill Blues and Jordi.

As part of Maroon 5, Levine has received multiple accolades, including three Grammy Awards. As a solo artist, he achieved concurrent commercial success with his guest appearance on Gym Class Heroes' 2011 single "Stereo Hearts", which peaked within the top five of the Billboard Hot 100.

