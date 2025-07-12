New weekly injection to offer steady Parkinson's medication, cut need for daily pills

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) A team of scientists in Australia, led by those of Indian origin, has developed a new once-a-week injectable drug that could transform the lives of more than eight million people living with Parkinson's disease, potentially replacing the need for multiple daily tablets.

Frequent dosing is a burden, especially for elderly patients or those with swallowing difficulties, leading to inconsistent medication levels, more side effects, and reduced effectiveness.

To address this, the team from the University of South Australia (UniSA) developed a long-acting injectable formulation that delivers a steady dose of levodopa and carbidopa -- two key medications for Parkinson's -- over an entire week.

The biodegradable formulation is injected under the skin or into muscle tissue, where it gradually releases the medication over seven days, noted the researchers in the paper published in the journal Drug Delivery and Translational Research.

The newly developed injectable could significantly improve treatment outcomes and patient adherence, said lead researcher Professor Sanjay Garg, from UniSA's Center for Pharmaceutical Innovation.

"Our goal was to create a formulation that simplifies treatment, improves patient compliance, and maintains consistent therapeutic levels of medication. This weekly injection could be a game-changer for Parkinson's care," Garg said.

"Levodopa is the gold-standard therapy for Parkinson's, but its short lifespan means it must be taken several times a day."

The injectable gel combines a US FDA-approved biodegradable polymer, PLGA, with Eudragit L-100, a pH-sensitive polymer, to achieve a controlled and sustained drug release.

The team noted that the release of both levodopa and carbidopa steadily over a week could help maintain consistent plasma levels and reduce the risks associated with fluctuating drug concentrations.

Extensive lab tests confirmed the system's effectiveness and safety. More than 90 per cent of the levodopa dose and more than 81 per cent of the carbidopa dose were released over seven days.

Notably, the implant degraded by over 80 per cent within a week and showed no significant toxicity in cell viability tests.

In addition, the formulation can be easily administered through a fine 22-gauge needle, minimising discomfort and eliminating the need for surgical implantation.

Garg said the technology could also be adapted for other chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, neurodegenerative disorders, pain management, and chronic infections that require long-term drug delivery.

