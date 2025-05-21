May 21, 2025 9:21 PM हिंदी

Turbulence hits IndiGo flight, lands safely in Srinagar

Turbulence hits IndiGo flight, lands safely in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 21 (IANS) Severe turbulence hit an IndiGo airlines flight bound to Srinagar from Delhi, causing panic, cries and prayers among passengers on Wednesday, but fortunately the flight landed in Srinagar safely, though with a broken nose.

Official sources said that a Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi with more than 220 people on board hit turbulence mid-air due to inclement weather, prompting the pilot to report the “emergency” to air traffic control at Srinagar.

The flight later landed safely here. "IndiGo flight 6E2142 en route Delhi to Srinagar experienced bad weather (hailstorm), emergency reported by Pilot to ATC SXR (Srinagar)”, an official of the Airport Authority of India said in Srinagar.

He said the flight landed safely at Srinagar at 6.30 p.m.

"All Aircrew and 227 passengers are safe and the flight is declared AOG by the Airline," he added.

Aircraft on ground (AOG) refers to a plane that is grounded and unable to fly due to technical issues.

A video showing a terrifying mid-air incident has gone viral on social media in which passengers are seen crying, weeping, screaming and praying as the aircraft shook violently.

The cabin appeared chaotic with overhead bins rattling and passengers clutching to their seats in fear.

The flight, however, landed safely with no injury reported officially. The turbulence was triggered by a hailstorm.

Srinagar International Airport is one of the airports in the country that was brought under NOTAM, and all commercial flights were suspended due to hostilities between India and Pakistan.

--IANS

sq/dan

LATEST NEWS

Turbulence hits IndiGo flight, lands safely in Srinagar

Turbulence hits IndiGo flight, lands safely in Srinagar

Bihar's Tara Devi is shining example of Jeevika scheme's success

Bihar's Tara Devi is shining example of Jeevika scheme's success

Tribeny Rai's ‘Shape of Momo’ showcased at Cannes

Tribeny Rai's ‘Shape of Momo’ showcased at Cannes

Chhattisgarh: Ambikapur railway station gets beautification under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Chhattisgarh: Ambikapur railway station gets beautification under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Yash's better half Radhika Pandit stresses the importance of silence in a relationship

Yash's better half Radhika Pandit stresses the importance of silence in a relationship

Gill gears up like a warrior for England Test battle amid IPL storm, practices with red ball

Gill gears up like a warrior for England Test battle amid IPL storm, practices with red ball

Mahika Sharma admits having a soft corner for Shahid Afridi as a teenager

Mahika Sharma admits having a soft corner for Shahid Afridi as a teenager

Tamil Nadu: Mannargudi railway station gets new look under ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme'

Tamil Nadu: Mannargudi railway station gets new look under ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme'

Mahmudabad arrest: NHRC notice prompts scrutiny over ‘procedural boundaries’

Mahmudabad arrest: NHRC notice prompts scrutiny over ‘procedural boundaries’ (IANS Exclusive)

Orchha and Pukhrayan, two revamped railway stations in Jhansi set for inauguration

Orchha and Pukhrayan, two revamped railway stations in Jhansi set for inauguration