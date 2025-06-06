PM Modi attacks Pakistan in Kashmir, says Op Sindoor gave enemy sleepless nights

Jammu, June 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi after inaugurating the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest rail bridge, and the Anji Bridge, the country’s first cable-supported bridge, in Jammu and Kashmir, attacked Pakistan for conspiring and plotting to derail the tourism and hitting the livelihood of local Kashmiris, by killing innocent tourists in Pahalgam.

Addressing the public gathering after inaugurating a slew of projects, PM Modi said that Pakistan-based terrorists deliberately and intentionally attacked tourists as their main motive was to hurt the livelihood of local Kashmiris.

He said that terrorists from Pakistan targeted the innocent tourists as they wanted to bring Jammu and Kashmir’s growth to a halt and hurt the poor.

He said that Pakistani cowards attacked both humanity and Kashmiriyat in Pahalgam, and their intention was to stoke riots in the country.

He also took the name of Adil, the horse rider who was the sole breadwinner of his family and was killed in the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

PM Modi, recalling Operation Sindoor, said the enemy was taught a lesson, exactly a month ago, as Pakistan-based terrorists saw doom befalling them.

“Now, whenever Pakistan hears the name of Operation Sindoor, it will remember its shameful defeat,” PM Modi said, eliciting wide applause from the crowd.

He said that Pakistan never imagined that Indian forces would enter their territory to take revenge for the terror attack and turn their buildings and installations into ruins.

PM Modi also lauded the spirit of Jammu and Kashmir’s youth in defeating terror from across the border, stating, “The youth of Jammu and Kashmir have now made up their mind to give a befitting reply to terrorism.”

He also announced additional assistance for the residents whose houses along the border were damaged in Pakistani shelling.

“Those residents whose houses suffered major damage will get Rs 2 lakh additional assistance while those with little damage will get Rs 1 lakh additional assistance,” PM Modi announced.

Briefing the people about the roaring success of Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister said that the Armed Forces’ valour and ‘Made In India’ defence equipment and weapons taught the enemy a lesson.

“Operation Sindoor showed the power of Atmanirbharata. Today, the world is talking about India’s military might,” he said, and also urged people to show their support for the Made in India initiative.

“Our goal is to make India enter the league of top defence exporters, as this will open myriad opportunities for employment in the defence sector,” PM Modi told the gathering.

