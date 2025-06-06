Preity Zinta thanks the Sher Squad for supporting Punjab Kings through their IPL journey

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta's team Punjab Kings faced a heartbreaking defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025.

However, Preity has accepted her team's defeat with utmost grace. The 'Veer Zaara' actress penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle, calling this year's IPL journey "spectacular".

Praising her team for putting up a good fight, Preity wrote, "It didn’t end the way we wanted it to but….the journey was spectacular! It was exciting, entertaining & it was inspiring. I loved the fight & the grit our young team, our shers showed through out the tournament. I loved the way our captain, our Sarpanch lead from the front & how Indian uncapped players dominated this IPL!"

Reflecting on the challenges faced by the team this year, the diva added, "This year was unique. We smashed records even though we lost key players to injury & national duty, witnessed a pause in the tournament, transferred home games to other states & evacuated a stadium ! We adapted & topped the points table after a decade & fought till the end in an exciting final."

Preity also lauded the Punjab Kings supporters for standing with them during all the ups and downs, "I am so proud of each n every player of Punjab Kings for showing so much character throughout the tournament. A big thank you to each of them and to our support staff and everyone at PBKS for an incredible season. Most of all a HEARTFELT THANK YOU to our - SHER SQUAD - our FANS that stood with us through thick n thin. Whatever we are & how far we have reached is all because of you...I promise we will come back to finish the job cuz as of now the job is still half done. See you next year in the stadium , till then take care n stay safe everyone. Love you all #Ting."

During the 18 seasons of the Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings is yet to lift the trophy.

