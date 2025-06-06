ICC-sanctioned European T20 Premier League postponed for next year

Dublin, June 6 (IANS) The European T20 Premier League (ETPL), co-owned by Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, has been shelved until 2026. The ICC-sanctioned new annual T20 franchise tournament was initially slated to take place from July 15 to August 3.

Sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on November 27, last year, the six-team tournament represents a landmark collaboration among the cricket boards of Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands, a united effort to grow the game and elevate European cricket on the world stage.

"The European T20 Premier League (ETPL) will officially launch in 2026, following unanimous approval by the Board. The decision comes after extensive consultation with key stakeholders across cricket, business, and media," according to the statement shared by Ireland Cricket.

"The initial 2025 window envisioned for the tournament provided a solid base, but conversations with franchise aspirants, broadcasters, sponsors, and governing bodies made it clear: 2026 gives ETPL the tournament the best chance to succeed," it added.

It was reported that three potential owners of ETPL franchises, who are also acquiring stakes in The Hundred, are said to have prioritised those deals, which led to the postponement of the ETPL.

"We’re building for the long term. With the right partners, capital, and support across the board, 2026 gives us the ideal runway to launch a league that is professional, competitive, and built to last. With the backing of Rules Sports Tech and the national boards of Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands, the ETPL is shaping up to be a powerful new force in global cricket," Warren Deutrom, Chair of ETPL, said.

"Our focus has been clear from the start: build it right, with the right people. The surge of interest we are now seeing from investors, broadcasters, to franchises confirms we are on the right path," Saurav Banerjee, co-owner, ETPL, said in the statement.

