'Tumm Se Tumm Tak' co-stars Sharad Kelkar & Niharika Chouksey explore Chandni Chowk ki Galliyan

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Actors Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey are currently busy shooting for their show, "Tumm Se Tumm Tak" in Delhi.

While in the National Capital, the co-stars decided to explore Chandni Chowk ki Galliyan. Making the most of the Old Delhi vibe, they tried sodas, jalebis, aloo puri, and crispy parathas in the ever-so-famous Paranthe Wali Gali, and even took kulhad chai breaks near Qutub Minar.

Kelkar said that shooting in Delhi was an experience he will always carry with him.

"Every location, from the chaos of Chandni Chowk to the timeless calm of Qutub Minar, brought its own unique energy to our scenes. I remember shooting near India Gate; there was this moment during an emotional scene where I completely stopped thinking like Sharad I was Aryavardhan. The boundary between the actor and the character just dissolved, and that’s something rare."

"What made it all the more special was soaking in the local vibe, indulging in ice cream, sipping kulhad chai between takes, enjoying sugarcane juice, and giving in to jalebi cravings. We even shot during peak summer, so chilled lassi and quick sodas became our survival kit! And I have to give credit to my co-star, Niharika — she made a list of places we had to try while in Delhi. So, the whole cast ended up exploring food spots together, which brought all of us closer and made the whole experience feel personal and unforgettable."

Chouksey also pitched in saying that shooting for "Tumm Se Tumm Tak" in Delhi felt like being embraced by a city that breathes stories through every street and corner.

"I’m a complete foodie, and as soon as I knew we’d be shooting in places like Chandni Chowk, I started making a food bucket list. Parathas at Paranthe Wali Gali, quick sugarcane juice breaks between scenes, spicy chaat, and winding down with ice cream— all of it made shooting here feel so personal and joyful. As Anu, a character who’s experiencing life and love with fresh eyes, being in Delhi made everything feel more real, more heartfelt, and far more personal,” she concluded.

"Tumm Se Tumm Tak" airs every day at 08:30 PM on Zee TV!

