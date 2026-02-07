TRV international airport soars to new heights

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 7 (IANS) TRV (Kerala) International Airport Limited, the operator of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, achieved two significant passenger traffic milestones in January 2026, marking a major step forward in the airport's growth trajectory.

TRV Airport is managed by TRV (Kerala) International Airport Limited (TIAL), a special purpose vehicle under Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL).

AAHL is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship incubator of the Adani Group.

The airport recorded its highest ever monthly passenger traffic, handling 450,090 passengers during the month.

The daily average passenger traffic also crossed the 15,000 mark, reflecting sustained growth in travel demand through the gateway.

Further strengthening this achievement, TRV registered its highest-ever monthly international passenger traffic, with 227,275 international passengers handled in January.

Domestic traffic also remained robust, with the airport serving 222,815 domestic passengers during the month.

The airport handled a total of 2,751 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) in January, demonstrating strong airline operations and improved capacity utilisation.

These record-breaking milestones highlight the growing preference for TRV as a key aviation gateway in the region and underscore the airport's continued focus on enhancing connectivity, operational efficiency, and overall passenger experience.

The achievements also reflect the coordinated efforts of airlines, airport stakeholders, and operational teams working together to support rising traffic demand.

TRV Airport remains committed to further strengthening its infrastructure, expanding services, and adopting passenger-centric initiatives to ensure seamless travel while supporting the region's economic and tourism growth.

Located in Thiruvananthapuram, TRV Airport is strategically positioned to cater to the burgeoning air traffic demands of southern Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Spanning over 237 hectares (586 acres), the airport has the capacity to manage 4.5 million passenger per annum (MPPA) and 25,000 metric tonnes of cargo annually.

A new development master plan envisaged for TRV airport is designed to manage 27 MPPA.

Once ready, the airport will feature state-of-the-art terminal buildings and advanced cargo facilities, enabling seamless passenger experience and efficient cargo handling.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is set to be a Greentech airport with sustainable and eco-friendly infrastructure, incorporating renewable energy sources and green building practices.

