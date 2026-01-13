'Truth must be decided in court, not on TV': Gaurav Bidhuri on Mary Kom–Onler row

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) World championship medallist boxer Gaurav Bidhuri has called for restraint and due process amid the public fallout between boxing legend Mary Kom and her husband, saying the truth cannot be established through media statements alone and should instead be tested in court.

"There were many initial rumours that Mary Didi had ditched her husband, Mr. Onler, who stood by her side like a pillar, supporting her career every step and lot, which we saw in the movie. We were all confused. Who is right, and who is the culprit?" World championship medalist boxer Gaurav Bidhuri to IANS.

"But after watching Mary Kom Didi's interview on Lok Adalat, things became clear. We were thrilled to see that our legend stood up against her husband like Rani Laxmi Bai, setting an example for women everywhere by calling out what’s wrong and fighting for herself.

"Yes, Mary Didi is an idol for young girls and boys, not just in India, but worldwide. These allegations could ruin her image and set a bad example for others. Jab bhi ek strong lady ko define kiya jata hai toh Rani Laxmi bai aur Marykom ka naam aata. What she has achieved is not achieved by anyone in the world. No one can take that from her. Hence, she is our idol, and we wish this gets resolved ASAP, with justice served swiftly."

Earlier, Mary Kom’s husband, Karung Onkholer, also known as Onler, had strongly denied the Olympic bronze medallist’s allegations that she was cheated out of crores of rupees and lost land bought with her own money.

Onler claimed that the issues in their marriage date back over a decade. He alleged that Mary Kom first had an affair in 2013 with a junior boxer, which led to serious disputes between their families before a compromise was reached. He further alleged that since 2017, the five-time World Champion has been in a relationship with a person associated with the Mary Kom Boxing Academy.

"However, this morning I read an IANS news report where her husband, Mr. Onler, defended himself, sharing his pain and claiming she had multiple affairs (with proof) and denying the allegations she made," he added.

However, Bidhuri believes that there are no grounds on which to conclude either in Mary Kom's or her husband's favour. Bidhuri said Mary Kom is a fantastic athlete and a global sports figure, but until this matter becomes an issue in a court of law, there was no way of making a fair judgment on the situation.

"Me, being a husband and father myself, I feel Mr. Onler Ji's pain deeply. That's why I can't be biased and blindly support our boxing legend Mary Kom Didi.

"I believe both should take this to the family court instead of airing it on national media. They both claim proof: Mr. Onler has WhatsApp chats (per his words), and Mary Didi has financial documents and bank transactions (per her allegations).

"Right now, we can't decide who's right; it’s just verbal statements from both sides. Such claims hold no weight until proven in court. On humanitarian grounds, I can't support anyone," he added.

Onler and Mary Kom got married in 2005 and have four kids. They got divorced in 2023.

