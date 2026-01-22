Trump's jokes, jabs, and ad-libs mark his day one at Davos

Washington, Jan 22 (IANS) Between geopolitics and economic pitches, US President Donald Trump’s Davos schedule was punctuated by jokes, off-script remarks, and self-deprecating asides that lightened a day otherwise dominated by war, trade and security.

Addressing a reception of business leaders after a long series of meetings on Wednesday (local time), Trump opened by discarding prepared remarks. “I have this beautiful speech,” he said, drawing laughter, before adding, “the last thing we want to do is waste our time and hear it again.”

Spotting familiar faces in the room, he joked about ticket demand and celebrity attendance. “When you have Johnny -- and I heard you -- I just got a report on the sales of tickets. It’s; there’s never been anything like it,” he said, prompting laughter from the audience.

Trump teased senior officials seated near him, describing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick as “two exact opposites,” adding, “I like that,” as the room laughed.

He also ribbed corporate leaders over soaring valuations. “I go around, and I say -- meet the biggest people, biggest business people. I say, ‘Congratulations.’ They say, ‘On what?’ I said, ‘You’ve doubled your net worth since I’ve been president, right?’”

Spotting Apple CEO Tim Cook, Trump quipped, “He’s been good for 650,” referencing investment pledges. “Think of it. 650 billion dollars,” he said, drawing applause and laughter.

Trump joked about jealousy, too. “In a way, I’m jealous. In a way, I’m upset,” he said. “A couple of people in the room, I can’t stand them, and they become very rich.”

At one point, he laughed about security concerns back home. Recalling a recent dinner in Washington, he said, “I walk right down the middle of the street. I wouldn’t say that Secret Service was thrilled.”

During his CNBC interview, Trump brushed off criticism with humour. “If I came up with the cure to cancer, they’d say, why didn’t you do it faster?” he said, before adding, “If you walked on water, you can’t swim.”

Pressed about Federal Reserve leadership, Trump mocked construction overruns at the central bank. “I could have done it for $25 million, and it would have been nicer,” he said, comparing it to projects he claimed to have built for a fraction of the cost.

Even on Greenland, Trump used levity. When asked about Denmark’s objections, he replied, “They didn’t tell me that,” adding, “I don’t like getting it second hand.”

As the day closed, Trump reflected on pace rather than policy. “It’s been a long day,” he acknowledged, before telling his interviewer, “You’re doing just fine.”

Trump has long favoured unscripted remarks, often mixing humour with policy messaging. At Davos, the lighter moments came amid a dense agenda that included bilateral meetings, media interviews, security discussions and a major address to global business leaders.

--IANS

lkj/sd/