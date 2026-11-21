Wellington, Nov 21 (IANS) KL Rahul has become the first Indian opener to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries when he completed a hundred off 207 balls on day three of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.

Unbeaten on 93 at lunch, Rahul, 34, got to the three-figure mark in the second session by tapping Jacob Duffy towards cover for a single in the 69th over. That single took Rahul to his 13th Test hundred, his first century against New Zealand and in the country.

“HUNDRED for #TeamIndia’s vice-captain @klrahul. A historic century for KL Rahul as he becomes the only Indian opener to score centuries across SENA countries,” the BCCI posted on its social media accounts.

Rahul is now the fifth Indian and eighth Asian batter to score Test hundreds in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) nations after Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, Rahul Dravid, Younis Khan, Kumar Sangakkara and Virat Kohli.

Only he and former Pakistan opener Anwar have done it while opening the batting. Rahul now has Test hundreds in seven different countries, which is the same as Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli among Indian batters, with Dravid (10) and Tendulkar (9) leading the list.

Five of those seven countries where Rahul has hit Test tons are outside Asia, and among Indians, only Dravid has Test hundreds in more non-Asian countries. Rahul’s hundred in Wellington is also the first Test century by an Indian batter in New Zealand after 12 years, when Ajinkya Rahane hit 118 off 158 balls on the very same ground in February 2014.

Rahul is also the fourth Indian opener to score a Test century in New Zealand, after Sunil Gavaskar, current India head coach Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan. Rahul had played second fiddle to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 85 off 89 balls on day two.

With his calmness, patience and right placement of shots, Rahul was largely in control and added an unbroken century stand with Devdutt Padikkal, who also registered a fifty in the first session on day three’s play.

The hundred was Rahul’s 12th ton as an opener, which puts him on equal footing with Murali Vijay. Among Indian openers, only Gavaskar (33) and Virender Sehwag (22) have more tons. Since 2021, Rahul has scored seven Test hundreds as an opener, the joint-most alongside Ben Duckett, Jaiswal and Dimuth Karunaratne.

In the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, Rahul has four hundreds in 21 innings, thus making him one of the most dependable batters in the Indian Test team. He also went past captain Shubman Gill to become India’s leading run-getter in the ongoing cycle.

--IANS

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