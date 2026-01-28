Trump warns Iran to negotiate as US armada moves closer

Washington, Jan 28 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked Iran to move quickly toward negotiations as a large American naval force advanced to the region, raising pressure on Tehran amid heightened Middle East tensions.

In a radio interview with WABC host Sid Rosenberg, Trump said, “We have a big armada going over there right now,” describing it as “very powerful” and larger than a recent US deployment tied to Venezuela. He said Washington hoped military force would not be required. “Hopefully, we won’t have to use it,” he said.

Trump later reinforced the warning in a post on his Truth Social platform, saying, “A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose.” He said the fleet is led by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and is “larger… than that sent to Venezuela.”

The president said the force is “ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary.” He urged Tehran to negotiate, writing, “Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal — NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS — one that is good for all parties.”

“Time is running out; it is truly of the essence!” Trump added.

Trump warned of severe consequences if talks fail, recalling past US military action. “As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL!” he wrote. “They didn’t, and there was ‘Operation Midnight Hammer,’ a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse!”

In the radio interview, Trump linked the deployment to broader regional security concerns, including Israel. He said Iran continues to threaten Israel and that US backing has helped deter escalation. He referred to recent tensions that led Israel to shut its airspace temporarily.

Trump also said his administration had secured the return of hostages and remains connected to the conflict. “We got the last of the hostages back,” he said. “We got the last of the dead back today.” He described the effort as something many believed was impossible.

The president framed the Iran move as part of a broader foreign policy strategy built on military strength and direct negotiation. He said U.S. power was being used to prevent war, not provoke one, but stressed that force remained an option.

Trump placed the Iran standoff alongside other global conflicts, including the war in Ukraine, which he again described as a “bloodbath.” He said he wanted the fighting to stop and claimed progress was possible through direct talks.

The deployment underscores Trump’s approach to foreign policy, relying on pressure and deterrence to force negotiations. His message to Tehran was blunt: negotiate now or face much harsher consequences.

