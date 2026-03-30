March 30, 2026 7:31 PM हिंदी

Trump warns Iran on Hormuz, power grid if deal is not reached​

Trump warns Iran on Hormuz, power grid if deal is not reached​ (Photo: IANS)

Washington, March 30 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Monday warned that the United States could strike Iran’s key energy infrastructure if a deal is not reached soon and the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened, even as he said talks were making progress.​

Trump said the United States is in “serious discussions” with what he described as a “new, and more reasonable, regime” in Iran to end ongoing military operations.​

“Great progress has been made,” he said, adding that a deal would “probably” be reached shortly.​

However, he issued a strong warning if negotiations fail.​

“If for any reason a deal is not shortly reached… and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately ‘Open for Business,’ we will… completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island,” Trump said. He added that “possibly all desalination plants” could also be targeted.​

Trump said these facilities had not been purposefully touched and described the potential action as retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime’s 47-year Reign of Terror.

The remarks signal a sharp escalation in tone, directly tied to the status of negotiations and maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz.​

Separately, Marco Rubio warned Iran against any attempt to control the waterway or impose costs on shipping.​

“Iran is making threats about controlling the Strait of Hormuz and creating a tolling system. That’s not going to be allowed to happen,” Rubio said.​

He added that there was a near-term diplomatic pathway. “There is a way forward here to achieve our objectives in a matter of weeks, not months.”

--IANS

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