Trump warns Iran on Hormuz mines, US destroys 10 boats

Washington, Mar 11 (IANS) US President Donald Trump warned Iran of severe military consequences if it attempted to mine the strategic Strait of Hormuz, as American forces struck and destroyed 10 suspected mine-laying boats in the vital shipping lane, escalating tensions in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

Trump issued the warning in a social media post, saying Washington was closely monitoring any possible attempt to deploy mines in the narrow waterway linking the Persian Gulf to global energy markets.

“If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The US President warned Tehran that failure to remove any such mines would trigger an unprecedented military response.

“If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before,” he said.

Trump also said the United States was prepared to use advanced technology and missile capabilities to prevent any attempt to mine the strategic passage.

“Additionally, we are using the same Technology and Missile capabilities deployed against Drug Traffickers to permanently eliminate any boat or ship attempting to mine the Hormuz Strait,” he said.

“They will be dealt with quickly and violently. BEWARE!”

Shortly after the warning, Trump said US forces had already destroyed multiple vessels suspected of involvement in mine-laying activity.

“I am pleased to report that within the last few hours, we have hit, and completely destroyed, 10 inactive mine-laying boats and/or ships, with more to follow!” he wrote.

The operations were confirmed by US Central Command (CENTCOM), which said American military forces were continuing strikes as part of a broader campaign against Iranian capabilities at sea.

“Hundreds of air assets continue to deliver devastating combat power against the Iranian regime during Operation Epic Fury,” CENTCOM said.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the operations were carried out under direct orders from the President and aimed at preventing threats to global shipping routes.

“At the direction of President Trump, CENTCOM has been eliminating inactive mine-laying vessels in the Strait of Hormuz—wiping them out with ruthless precision,” Hegseth said.

“We will not allow terrorists to hold the Strait of Hormuz hostage.”

He also issued a warning to Tehran. “To the weakened Iranian regime: you have officially been put on notice!”

CENTCOM said the military operations were intended to limit Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping and project power at sea.

“US forces are degrading the Iranian regime's ability to project power at sea and harass international shipping,” the command said.

“For years, Iranian forces have threatened freedom of navigation in waters essential to American, regional, and global security and prosperity.”

--IANS

lkj/rs