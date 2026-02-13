Trump to visit China in April for summit with Xi Jinping

Washington, Feb 13 (IANS) President Donald Trump said that he will visit China in April for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi is expected to visit the United States later this year.

“Yeah, I’ll be visiting President Xi in April. I look forward to it. He's coming here later in the year, and I look very much forward to it,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump described ties with Beijing as steady. “No, our relationship with China is very good right now,” he said in response to a question. “My relationship with President Xi is very good,” he added.

Trump did not give details about the location or agenda of the April visit. He also did not specify when Xi’s US trip would take place, beyond saying it would happen later this year.

The comments come as US-China ties remain defined by competition in trade, technology and security. The two countries continue to clash over tariffs and semiconductor export controls. Strategic rivalry in the Indo-Pacific has also deepened.

Even so, both sides have kept high-level diplomatic channels open.

For India, engagement between Washington and Beijing has regional implications. New Delhi has strengthened strategic ties with the United States in recent years while managing tensions with China.

Developments between the world’s two largest economies are closely watched across Asia, especially in the Indo-Pacific.

Over the past decade, US-China relations have swung between cooperation and confrontation. Trade disputes escalated during Trump’s first term. Military and technology competition has expanded since then. At the same time, summit diplomacy has continued as a way to reduce risks and keep communication lines open.

Trump’s critics say that the president has been soft on China when it comes to imposing tariffs on their imports. The United States has a massive trade deficit with China.

