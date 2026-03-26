Trump, Xi to meet in Beijing in May after delay due to Iran war

Washington, March 26 (IANS) US President Donald Trump will travel to Beijing on May 14–15 for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the White House has announced, signalling a renewed high-level engagement between the world’s two largest economies amid ongoing global tensions.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday said the long-awaited meeting between the two leaders will take place in Beijing, with plans for a reciprocal visit to Washington later this year.

“I’m pleased to announce that President Trump’s long-awaited meeting with President Xi in China will now take place in Beijing on May 14th and 15th,” she said.

Leavitt added that First Lady Melania Trump and President Trump would also host President Xi and Madame Peng for a return visit to Washington at a later date.

The announcement comes after the trip was postponed earlier due to ongoing US military operations in Iran. According to the White House, the rescheduling followed discussions between the two leaders, with Beijing acknowledging the US President’s need to remain in Washington during the conflict.

“There was a discussion about the rescheduling of the meeting between the president and President Xi. President Xi understood that it’s very important for the president to be here throughout these combat operations right now,” Leavitt said.

She clarified that the timing of the meeting was not tied to any specific outcome in the Iran conflict.

“No, there was a discussion about the rescheduling of the meeting… President Xi understood… the request to postpone and accepted it,” she said when asked if the end of the war was a precondition for the summit.

The meeting is expected to take place as Washington continues its military campaign against Iran, with the administration indicating that operations are progressing “ahead of schedule.”

Leavitt said officials had initially estimated a four- to six-week timeline for the Iran campaign, suggesting the conflict could still be ongoing when the summit takes place.

The planned Beijing meeting marks a significant diplomatic engagement between the United States and China at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, including competition over trade, technology, and global influence.

--IANS

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