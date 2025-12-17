December 17, 2025 6:43 AM हिंदी

Trump to address nation from White House today

Trump to address nation from White House today

Washington, Dec 17 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said he will deliver an address to the nation from the White House on Wednesday night, announcing the prime-time speech in a message posted on social media.

“My Fellow Americans: I will be giving an ADDRESS TO THE NATION tomorrow night, LIVE FROM THE WHITE HOUSE, at 9 P.M. EST. I look forward to ‘seeing’ you then,” Trump said in the post on Truth Social.

The president framed the upcoming address in optimistic terms, signaling a broad message rather than a narrow policy announcement. “It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!” he said.

The White House did not immediately release details about the address's subject matter, which will be broadcast live at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

Addresses to the nation from the White House are typically reserved for moments when presidents speak directly to Americans on major developments, outline priorities, or underscore key administration messages.

The address to the nation comes as the administration continues to emphasise its record and future agenda, often using high-visibility appearances to communicate directly with the public. A prime-time address ensures a national audience and allows the president to bypass intermediaries and deliver remarks in his own words.

Addresses to the nations are typically delivered nationally televised addresses to mark milestones, respond to unfolding events, or rally public support for their policies. Trump has frequently relied on direct communication, including social media and televised remarks, to shape public narratives and highlight what he views as accomplishments of his administration.

--IANS

lkj/rs

LATEST NEWS

US officials flags South Asia-linked terror risks as homeland threats

US officials flags South Asia-linked terror risks as homeland threats

Trump to address nation from White House today

Trump to address nation from White House today

US Senate examines Indian American participation in the SBA 8(a) program

US Senate examines Indian American participation in the SBA 8(a) program

Aamir Khan says he would love to attend Kumbh Mela

Aamir Khan says he would love to attend Kumbh Mela

Never thought of trying to trade Washington Sundar, says Parthiv Patel of Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Photo credit: Gujarat Titans

IPL 2026 Auction: Never thought of trying to trade Washington Sundar, says Parthiv Patel

Happy on getting uncapped pacers Ashok and Prithvi, says Parthiv Patel after Gujarat Titans make their picks in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Photo credit: Gujarat Titans

IPL 2026 Auction: Happy on getting uncapped pacers Ashok and Prithvi, says Parthiv Patel

PM Modi conferred Ethiopia’s highest award during his first bilateral visit (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

PM Modi conferred Ethiopia’s highest award during his first bilateral visit

Karnataka Congress to protest against Centre over National Herald case, MGNREGA name row

Karnataka Congress to protest against Centre over National Herald case, MGNREGA name row

Nepal plans to limit number of climbers to ensure cleanliness of Himalayan mountains (Photo: IANS)

Nepal plans to limit number of climbers to ensure cleanliness of Himalayan mountains

Lionel Messi experiences Indian tradition and wildlife in a visit to Vantara near Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Tuesday.

GOAT Tour: Lionel Messi experiences Indian tradition and wildlife in a visit to Vantara