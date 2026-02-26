Trade Analyst Girish Wankhede dismisses claims of Shahid Kapoor’s career ending as ‘O Romeo’ flops

Mumbai Feb 26 (IANS) Trade analyst Girish Wankhede has reacted to social media chatter suggesting that Shahid Kapoor’s stardom is over following the reported box office failure of his recent release ‘O Romeo’.

Responding to netizens who claimed Shahid’s career is finished, Wankhede dismissed the criticism, and called it as merely a passing phase.

“I call it a phase. No one’s stardom is over like this. When a movie is released and becomes successful, people forget everything else and the flops. When Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh came, people took him seriously. But when now Deva flopped and O Romeo has turned out to be unsuccessful, people started writing him off.”

Nothing succeeds like success. When Shahid Kapoor’s next movie will be released, and if it turns out to be a super hit, the same people who are doubting his stardom, will forget all their complaints and consider him as a star back again,” he said.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor, the actor made his Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk in 2003, which put him on the Bollywood map as the quintessential chocolate boy of the early 2000s.

Before entering films as an actor, Shahid worked as a background dancer in projects like Taal and Dil To Pagal Hai, where he danced behind Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor respectively.

For the uninitiated, Kapoor is the son of actor Pankaj Kapur and actress Neelima Azeem, making him hail from a film background.

But despite that, the actor has often spoken about auditioning and carving his own path in the industry.

His pairing with Amrita Rao in mid 2000s era of Bollywood, became hugely popular after their back-to-back hits like Ishq Vishk and Vivah.

On the personal front, Shahid is married to Mira Rajput and the couple is blessed with two children, daughter Misha and son Zain.

