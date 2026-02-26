February 26, 2026 10:42 AM हिंदी

Trade Analyst Girish Wankhede dismisses claims of Shahid Kapoor’s career ending as ‘O Romeo’ flops

Trade Analyst Girish Wankhede dismisses claims of Shahid Kapoor’s career ending as ‘O Romeo’ flops

Mumbai Feb 26 (IANS) Trade analyst Girish Wankhede has reacted to social media chatter suggesting that Shahid Kapoor’s stardom is over following the reported box office failure of his recent release ‘O Romeo’.

Responding to netizens who claimed Shahid’s career is finished, Wankhede dismissed the criticism, and called it as merely a passing phase.

“I call it a phase. No one’s stardom is over like this. When a movie is released and becomes successful, people forget everything else and the flops. When Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh came, people took him seriously. But when now Deva flopped and O Romeo has turned out to be unsuccessful, people started writing him off.”

Nothing succeeds like success. When Shahid Kapoor’s next movie will be released, and if it turns out to be a super hit, the same people who are doubting his stardom, will forget all their complaints and consider him as a star back again,” he said.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor, the actor made his Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk in 2003, which put him on the Bollywood map as the quintessential chocolate boy of the early 2000s.

Before entering films as an actor, Shahid worked as a background dancer in projects like Taal and Dil To Pagal Hai, where he danced behind Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor respectively.

For the uninitiated, Kapoor is the son of actor Pankaj Kapur and actress Neelima Azeem, making him hail from a film background.

But despite that, the actor has often spoken about auditioning and carving his own path in the industry.

His pairing with Amrita Rao in mid 2000s era of Bollywood, became hugely popular after their back-to-back hits like Ishq Vishk and Vivah.

On the personal front, Shahid is married to Mira Rajput and the couple is blessed with two children, daughter Misha and son Zain.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

RJ Balaji releases gripping trailer of Nivedhithaa Sathish-starrer 'Oh Butterfly' (Photo Credit: Nivedhithaa Sathish/X)

RJ Balaji releases gripping trailer of Nivedhithaa Sathish-starrer 'Oh Butterfly'

Gulshan Devaiah: Never been comfortable with the idea of dressing to please the moment

Gulshan Devaiah: Never been comfortable with the idea of dressing to please the moment

Ankita Lokhande calls praying with husband Vicky Jain ‘powerful’ after performing Bhaktambar puja

Ankita Lokhande calls praying with husband Vicky Jain ‘powerful’ after performing Bhaktambar puja

Truly splendid: PM Modi as Netanyahu welcomes him in traditional Indian attire

Truly splendid: PM Modi as Netanyahu welcomes him in traditional Indian attire

Karthi releases first single 'Uyire Uyire' from Selvaraghavan's 'Mental Manadhil' (Photo Credit: G V Prakash Kumar/X)

Karthi releases first single 'Uyire Uyire' from Selvaraghavan's 'Mental Manadhil'

Karan Johar beams with pride as ‘Dhadak 2’ screens at Ivy League universities

Karan Johar beams with pride as ‘Dhadak 2’ screens at Ivy League universities

30 high-potential industrial and warehousing hotspots across India to boost infra

30 high-potential industrial and warehousing hotspots across India to boost infra

Rubio says US-China ties at ‘strategic stability’, flags supply chain risks

Rubio says US-China ties at ‘strategic stability’, flags supply chain risks

Christian Bale says his character in ‘The Bride’ is quite old-fashioned when it comes to romance

Christian Bale says his character in ‘The Bride’ is quite old-fashioned when it comes to romance

AI infra race reshapes nations: NVIDIA CEO

AI infra race reshapes nations: NVIDIA CEO