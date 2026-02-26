Karan Kundrra says he rushes to Tejasswi Prakash after pack-up: No distractions when you find the right person

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actor Karan Kundrra, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, revealed that the moment he wraps up work, all he wants to do is rush to the love of his life Tejasswi Prakash.

“As soon as I pack up, I am like, where is Teja, where are you,, should I come here, should I come there? Yeah, it's like this,” he said while talking to IANS.

Talking about getting easily distracted in a relationship especially in the world of glitz and glamour, Karan said, “Be it this industry, be it any other industry, once you are in a happy place, in a happy relationship, you just want to be with that one person who has become your world. You just get drawn towards each other because that's also your place where you want to be as soon as you finish work."

Opening up about his idea of love, Karan shared, “I feel at the end of the day, for us, love is still old school, once you find the right person, then there's no reason for you to get carried away and, you don't feel absolutely distracted infact you only feel more and more attracted to your person.”

Recently, Karan Kundrra made headlines for tattooing Tejasswi Prakash’s portrait on his chest, which he proudly flaunted at a recent event in the city.

Talking about Karan and Tejasswi, the couple is fondly known as ‘TejRan’ by their fans. The two began dating during their popular stint on the reality show “Bigg Boss 15” in the year 2021.

While their relationship inside the house went through many ups and downs, the couple emerged stronger after the show and have now been together for over four years.

Currently, Karan and Tejasswi are seen together on “Celebrity Laughter Chefs”.

–IANS

rd/