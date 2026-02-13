Trump says US ‘stopped all windmills’

Washington, Feb 13 (IANS) President Donald Trump on said his administration has “basically stopped all windmills in this country,” calling wind energy the “most expensive energy you can get.”

“We're trying to make sure it doesn't happen and we've basically stopped all windmills in this country,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “It’s the most expensive energy you can get,” he said.

Trump also claimed most turbines are imported. “They're all made in China, a little bit in Germany, but mostly in China,” he said.

He criticised wind projects as harmful to the landscape.

“And we're putting them all over our fields and ruining the fields and killing the birds,” Trump said. The president said his administration is working to cancel existing contracts.

“We inherited some contracts where they've gone down the line a little bit. We're trying to terminate them for a lot of different reasons,” he said.

“One of the reasons is you had mentioned, it's endangerment for the military, it's also endangerment for airliners,” Trump added.

He said he hopes no new wind projects are built during his term. “I hope we don't have one built during my administration,” he said.

Trump described wind turbines as “a tremendous eyesore” and said “the people hate them.”

The remarks came during a broader defence of fossil fuels and deregulation of climate policies.

Wind power has grown significantly in the United States over the past decade, supported by federal tax incentives and state-level mandates. The renewable energy sector is also a major arena of global competition, with China dominating parts of the clean energy supply chain.

Changes in US climate and energy policy can influence global investment trends, technology flows and supply chains in the renewable sector.

