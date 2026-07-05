Trump resumes America 250 celebration after weather disruption

Washington, July 5 (IANS) US President Donald Trump's flagship America 250 celebration in Washington resumed on Saturday night after a weather-related evacuation, with organisers announcing that the National Mall would reopen at 9.45 p.m. and the President would deliver his address at 11 p.m. despite severe storms that temporarily halted festivities.

Freedom 250 announced the revised schedule after authorities ordered thousands of attendees to leave the National Mall earlier in the evening because of approaching severe weather.

"America, it's time to celebrate!" Freedom 250 spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said in a statement.

"At President Donald J. Trump's direction, gates to the National Mall will reopen at 9:45 PM. The Salute to America celebration will move forward, the President will deliver remarks at 11:00 PM, and the fireworks spectacular will follow."

The statement added: "Rain or shine, the American people deserve a celebration worthy of our nation's historic 250th birthday."

"For 250 years, Americans have overcome every challenge with grit, resilience, and determination. A little rain will never diminish our pride, our patriotism, or our celebration of the greatest nation in the history of the world."

Earlier, organisers ordered a mandatory evacuation of the National Mall and surrounding event grounds after severe storms approached the US capital.

"The safety of our guests, performers, and staff is our top priority," Alvarez had said in an earlier statement.

"Due to approaching severe storms, Freedom 250, United States Secret Service, United States Park Police, National Park Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and all public safety partners are asking all guests to evacuate event grounds and seek temporary shelter in a nearby building."

Visitors were directed to shelters including the Departments of Commerce, Education and Agriculture, the Internal Revenue Service, the Voice of America building, the Thomas Jefferson Memorial, several Smithsonian museums and the Ronald Reagan Building.

A White House official later confirmed that gates would reopen at 9.45 p.m. and that Trump's remarks had been rescheduled for 11 p.m.

Trump also signalled that the event would proceed regardless of the weather.

In a Truth Social post, he wrote: "Storms bring luck to whatever the occasion. They also make events a little bit more exciting!"

"We will wait it out, I don't care if it's 2:00 O'Clock in the morning, or in one hour from now."

He added: "It's Saturday night, LETS HAVE SOME FUN, even if we are out late tonight. They say 11:00 O'Clock for the speech. Who cares???"

Praising military veterans attending the celebration, Trump wrote: "Our great veterans, especially the old timers, many of whom are there, went through hellfire, and it didn't stop them. It's not going to stop us either! I'm not going to let some rain stop our 250th."

The weather disruption came after organisers had already revised the day's programme because of an active heat advisory. Public entry to the Washington Monument grounds was delayed until 5 p.m. to reduce prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures. Additional cooling tents, hydration stations, air-conditioned buses and medical personnel were deployed across the venue.

The celebration marked the centrepiece of the United States' year-long commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The Washington programme included military flyovers, historical displays and a fireworks spectacular following the President's remarks.

The United States declared independence from Great Britain on July 4, 1776, when the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia. The semiquincentennial has been marked throughout 2026 by nationwide celebrations, exhibitions and civic events recognising 250 years of American independence.

--IANS

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