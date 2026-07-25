Trump nominee vows tougher AI export controls

Washington, July 25 (IANS) President Donald Trump's nominee to oversee US export controls on sensitive technologies pledged this week to ensure America's most advanced technologies do not aid the military ambitions of its adversaries, while promising to work closely with allies and Congress to keep export controls effective as competition with China intensifies.

Appearing before the Senate Banking Committee, Abby Warren, nominated to serve as Assistant Secretary for Export Administration at the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), described export controls as one of Washington's most important national security tools amid the global race for artificial intelligence and advanced semiconductors.

"The Bureau of Industry and Security plays a vital role in protecting the national security, economic security, and unmatched technological achievement and scientific innovation of the United States," Warren told lawmakers.

She added that "Export controls are among the most important tools available to ensure that America's most sensitive technologies, products, and expertise do not contribute to the military modernization or strategic ambitions of our adversaries."

Introducing Warren, Senator Ted Cruz said the United States remained in "a race with China on who will lead in artificial intelligence" and argued that "having the right people in positions of leadership gives our country an advantage." He said Warren would help develop US export control policy "to ensure that America can compete with China" while strengthening national security and America's technological competitiveness.

Committee Chairman Tim Scott also highlighted the strategic importance of the position, saying export controls help keep "sensitive American technology out of the hands of our adversaries" and ensure that "the global AI race is won here at home in the United States and not by China." He said decisions made by the BIS leadership would influence national security, the technology sector and American competitiveness.

In her testimony, Warren said the rapid evolution of emerging technologies and increasingly global supply chains demanded a flexible regulatory system backed by close coordination with international partners.

"Meeting these challenges requires a regulatory system that is effective, adaptable and grounded in close coordination with our allies and partners," she said.

"If confirmed, I will faithfully execute the laws enacted by Congress, work to ensure that BIS's export controls are effective and enforceable, and collaborate closely with Congress, our international partners and stakeholders across the government and industry to advance US national security interests."

During questioning, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto raised concerns that easing export restrictions on advanced semiconductors could accelerate China's AI capabilities.

Asked about preventing cutting-edge semiconductor technology from reaching China, Warren said her approach would be guided by existing law.

"When I think about my philosophy here as an attorney, I go back to the statute," she said, referring to the Export Control Reform Act. She added that export controls should be imposed where there are "significant national security concerns" while also considering their economic impact.

"My understanding is that there are strong controls in place, but that said, technology is always evolving. We need to keep up to date with everything and if I'm confirmed, that's something I'm going to make sure the staff is constantly looking at and I'm constantly looking at as well."

Senator Jack Reed later questioned Warren about reports that Chinese-owned companies had imported advanced Nvidia and AMD chips before an alleged loophole was closed. Warren responded that she was "not aware of any such loophole" but pledged that, if confirmed, she would review existing rules and work closely with export enforcement officials "to vigorously enforce those rules."

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen also pressed Warren over the administration's recent decision to ease certain export restrictions involving the United Arab Emirates. Citing reports that career officials had expressed concerns over potential links between UAE technology company G42 and China, he questioned whether sensitive technologies could ultimately reach Beijing.

Warren said she was "not aware of any specific concerns" but emphasised that she valued the expertise of career BIS officials and would work closely with them if confirmed.

The Bureau of Industry and Security has become one of the US government's principal agencies overseeing export controls on advanced technologies, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence hardware and other dual-use products with both commercial and military applications. Successive US administrations have expanded restrictions on technology exports to China, arguing they are necessary to protect national security while maintaining America's technological leadership.

--IANS

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