Trump, Netanyahu hold talks on Iran, 'progress' in Gaza

Washington, Feb 12 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said he had a “very good meeting” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, as both leaders focused on negotiations with Iran and the situation in Gaza.

“I have just finished meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, of Israel, and various of his Representatives. It was a very good meeting, the tremendous relationship between our two countries continues,” Trump said on Wednesday (local time)

The Oval Office meeting marked Netanyahu’s fifth visit to the White House since Trump began his second term.

Trump said no final decisions had been taken, but stressed that diplomacy with Tehran should continue.

“There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated. If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that it will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be.”

Referring to past tensions, Trump added, “Last time, Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer -- That did not work well for them. Hopefully, this time they will be more reasonable and responsible.”

He also said the two leaders discussed Gaza and broader regional developments. “Additionally, we discussed the tremendous progress being made in Gaza and the Region in general. There is truly PEACE in the Middle East.”

Netanyahu had indicated before departing Israel that Iran would top the agenda. “On this trip, we will discuss a series of issues: Gaza, the region, but first and foremost, the negotiations with Iran.”

He said he would outline Israel’s position to the US President. “I will present to the President our outlook regarding the principles of these negotiations -- the essential principles, which, in my opinion, are important not only to Israel, but to everyone around the world who wants peace and security in the Middle East.”

In a prior statement, his office said: “The Prime Minister believes any negotiations must include limitations on ballistic missiles and a halting of the support for the Iranian axis.”

The visit comes after US officials held indirect talks with Iranian negotiators in Oman last week aimed at reaching a nuclear agreement. Trump told Israel’s Channel 12: “The Iranians really want to make a deal. Either we make a deal, or we have to do something very tough like last time.”

According to US officials, additional negotiations are expected this week. Tehran has said it will not negotiate beyond its nuclear activities and will not relinquish its right to enrich uranium.

The meeting also comes ahead of the first session of the newly formed Board of Peace, scheduled for February 19, which is intended to oversee a reconstruction plan for Gaza.

The Trump administration brokered a ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025, under a 20-point peace plan agreed on by Israel and Hamas.

Netanyahu, 76, has served multiple terms as Israel’s prime minister and leads a coalition government. He has long maintained that any agreement with Iran must address not only its nuclear programme but also its regional activities, a position that has shaped Israeli policy across successive US administrations.

--IANS

lkj/sd/