Trump details White House Ballroom with security features

Washington, March 30 (IANS) US President Donald Trump gave an insight into the plans for a new White House ballroom featuring bulletproof glass and drone-resistant design, calling it a major architectural addition built without taxpayer funds and intended to host large state events.

“For 150 years, they’ve wanted to build a ballroom at the White House,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, framing the project as a long-pending upgrade to the presidential complex.

He said existing spaces at the White House are too small for major diplomatic engagements. “When we have dignitaries coming… we have very small rooms. They’re not big enough to handle the kind of capacity that you need,” he said.

The proposed ballroom is designed to mirror the scale and style of the historic building. “This is the same height as the White House… it matches and fits the White House,” Trump said, adding that it would serve as “an incredible fitting.”

He described the project in expansive terms. “I think it’ll be the finest ballroom of its kind anywhere in the world,” he said.

Security is a central feature of the design, reflecting evolving threats. “We have all bulletproof glass… drone proof roofs, ceilings, everything’s drone-proof and bulletproof,” Trump said.

He added that the structure would be capable of hosting large national ceremonies. “It’s also capable of handling the inauguration,” he said.

Trump said the ballroom would incorporate high-end architectural elements, including hand-carved columns. “They’ll be Corinthian, which is considered the best, most beautiful by far,” he said.

He emphasised that the project is privately financed. “All of the money… is paid by myself and donors… there’s not one dime of government money going into the ballroom,” he said.

At the same time, Trump disclosed that a separate military facility is being built beneath the structure. “The military is building a massive complex under the ballroom… that’s under construction,” he said, without elaborating on its full scope.

The project, he said, is progressing faster than expected. “We’re ahead of schedule and under budget,” Trump said.

He also stressed that the design aims to preserve the visual identity of the White House. “It’s almost a twin to the White House… we just wanted to pay tribute to the White House,” he said.

--IANS

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