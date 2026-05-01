May 01, 2026 10:03 AM हिंदी

Trump approves pipeline to boost energy

Trump approves pipeline to boost energy

Washington, May 1 (IANS) US President Donald Trump approved a presidential permit for a major transborder pipeline project, signalling a renewed emphasis on energy infrastructure and North American supply integration.

White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf described the project as “a transborder pipeline similar to the old Keystone XL pipeline.”

“It will significantly expand our ability to move oil and gas around North America,” he said.

Trump contrasted the approval with previous policy decisions. “They wouldn't sign a pipeline deal. We have pipelines going up,” he said.

He argued that pipelines provide a more efficient and safer means of transport compared to alternatives. “As opposed to trucking it or training it… they're great,” he said.

The administration said the project would support long-term energy goals. Scharf called it “a huge deal in terms of long-term energy dominance and energy security.”

Trump also emphasised employment benefits linked to infrastructure expansion. “A lot of jobs, too,” he said.

Given that energy infrastructure has been a key component of US economic strategy, particularly amid global supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions, the presidential move aligns with Trump’s broader push to expand domestic energy production and reduce reliance on imports.

Trump linked energy policy to economic growth and industrial revival, noting increased manufacturing activity. “We have auto plants being built all over the country,” he said.

He also highlighted investment inflows from abroad. “They're coming back from Canada… Germany, Japan, South Korea,” he said.

Pipeline projects have long been politically contentious in the US, with debates centred around environmental concerns and energy security. The approval comes at a time when global energy markets remain volatile, influenced by conflicts and supply chain disruptions.

Shifts in US energy infrastructure policy can influence global markets, impacting countries dependent on imports for energy security.

--IANS

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