Trump administration plans to release additional UFO information

Washington, April 30 (IANS) President Donald Trump said his administration plans to release additional information related to unidentified flying objects (UFOs), while also projecting confidence in the US economy and investment environment.

“We’re going to be releasing a lot of things that we have… I think some of it’s going to be very interesting to people,” Trump told reporters when asked about UFO files.

He noted long-standing public interest in the subject. “They want to find out about UFOs and anything having to do with UFO or related material,” he said.

Trump said he had spoken to military personnel about such sightings. “I interviewed some pilots… they said they saw things that you wouldn’t believe,” he said.

Beyond the UFO question, the President focused on economic developments, arguing that the United States is experiencing unprecedented investment. “There’s never been a country that has so much money being invested in it as us,” he said.

He pointed to major investments in the manufacturing and technology sectors. “Tens of billions of dollars are being invested… factories, auto plants, AI,” Trump said.

The President highlighted foreign companies relocating production to the US. “The auto plants are coming out of Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Germany,” he said.

Trump attributed the shift to his trade policies. “The reason is I have a very smart tariff policy,” he said.

He also claimed a lead over China in artificial intelligence. “We’re leading China by a lot in AI,” Trump said.

On energy markets, he welcomed signs of instability within OPEC. “They’re having some problems in OPEC… I think ultimately it’s a good thing,” he said.

Trump suggested such developments could help lower fuel costs. “It’s a good thing for getting the price of gas down,” he said.

The President also praised the overall economic momentum. “We have the hottest country anywhere in the world,” he said.

--IANS

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