September 13, 2025 10:09 AM हिंदी

Trump administration plans to deport alleged murderer of Indian national in Texas

Washington, Sep 13 (IANS) Two days after an Indian national, Chandra Nagamallaiah was brutally murdered and decapitated by an undocumented immigrant from Cuba, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has started the process of the attacker’s “removal” from the country.

In a statement, the agency highlighted the criminal background of the alleged murderer. “On September 10, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez- an illegal alien from Cuba with a rap sheet including child sex abuse, grand theft of a motor vehicle, false imprisonment and carjacking - was arrested by Dallas Police Department at a motel in Dallas for murder.”

On Wednesday, 41-year-old Nagamallaiah was fatally attacked and decapitated at a motel in Dallas, Texas. 37-year-old Martinez was arrested on Wednesday and charged with capital murder. He is accused of beheading Nagamallaiah and leaving the victim’s head in a trash bin.

“Cobos-Martinez allegedly used a machete to behead a merchant he had an argument in front of the merchant’s spouse and child. Reportedly, Cobos-Martinez then kicked the head of the victim ‘around like a soccer ball.’ ICE has lodged the detainer with the Dallas County Jail, where this criminal illegal alien is being held,” the DHS statement added.

According to media reports, the violence erupted on Wednesday morning after Martinez was told by Nagamallaiah not to use a broken washing machine at the motel. Martinez reportedly became agitated when Nagamallaiah did not speak to him directly and instead relied on a woman present to translate the instructions.

A disturbing video circulating on social media shows Martinez chasing the victim with a machete and continuing the attack until Nagamallaiah was decapitated. He then kicked the victim’s head into the motel parking lot before picking it up and placing it in a dumpster.

The DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughli blamed the former Biden administration for allowing the undocumented immigrant into the country.

“This gruesome, savage slaying of a victim at a motel by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez was completely preventable if this criminal illegal alien was not released into our country by the Biden Administration since Cuba would not take him back,” she said in a statement.

According to the DHS, Martinez was in ICE Dallas custody at the Bluebonnet Detention Centre until he was released on an Order of Supervision on January 13, 2025 - under the Biden administration.

California Democrat Representative Ro Khanna also condemned the heinous crime.

“The brutal beheading of a hardworking Indian American immigrant in front of his wife & son is horrific. The murderer had multiple prior arrests for violent theft & child endangerment & was undocumented. He should not have been free on American streets,” he posted on X.

--IANS

scor/rs

