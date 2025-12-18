Triple silver glory for Team India as Shruti Vora excels in equestrian dressage

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Shruti Vora, representing Team India, delivered an outstanding performance at the Asian Continental Championships 2025 in Pattaya, Thailand, clinching three silver medals in equestrian dressage while competing aboard horse No. 209, Magnanimous.

In the Dressage Freestyle to Music Individual Championship in the event held in Pattaya, Thailand, Shruti Vora delivered a strong and composed performance to secure the Silver Medal, registering an impressive score of 73.800% aboard Magnanimous. The event was topped by Sarah R. of China, riding Geniaal, who claimed gold with a score of 79.180, while Pakjira Thongpakdi of Thailand, on Samira O, finished with the bronze, scoring 72.505%.

In the Team Dressage Championship, India put forth a consistent and determined performance to clinch the silver medal, finishing with a cumulative score of 204.059 under the guidance of coach Sudhir Singh Ahlawat. The Indian team comprised Gaurav Pundir of India on Elector (66.059%), Divyakriti Singh of India on Improve (67.118%), and Shruti Vora of India on Magnanimous (70.882%). Team Thailand secured the gold medal with a total score of 205.853, while Team Hong Kong claimed bronze, finishing with 203.235.

Adding to her medal tally, Shruti Vora of India also earned silver in the Intermediate Dressage Individual event, showcasing exceptional consistency and a strong partnership with Magnanimous to score 70.882%. The gold medal in the event went to Sarah Rao of China, riding Geniaal, with a score of 71.382%, while Jacqueline Wing Ying Siu of Hong Kong, aboard Izonik, completed the podium with a bronze medal and a score of 69.588%.

Before beginning her coaching and competitive career in Germany, Shruti Vora developed her foundational training at the Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC), Mumbai. She has often acknowledged ARC as a strong nurturing ground for young equestrian talent, with riders such as Hriday Chheda, Yashaan Khambata, Kevean, and Zahan Setalvad, who represented India at the last two Asian Games, emerging from the club. ARC has played a pivotal role in grooming riders from the national circuit to international platforms, contributing significantly to India’s growing presence in global equestrian sport.

Securing the triple silver at the 2025 Asian Continental Championships, Shruti Vora says, “Making history for Indian dressage has been an honour for me. Years of dedication, persistence, and hard work have come together to make this possible, and it inspires me to continue striving to raise Indian equestrian sport on the world stage.”

