Trinamool's Falta candidate Jahangir slams police observer Ajay Pal Sharma after officer threatened his family

Kolkata, April 28 (IANS) Trinamool Congress candidate, Jahangir Khan on Tuesday criticised Election Commission-appointed police observer Ajay Pal Sharma, after he was seen issuing threats to his family members and locals in Falta constituency in South 24 Parganas district's Diamond Harbour.

Speaking to IANS, the Trinamool candidate from Falta constituency said, "Around 3 P.M. yesterday, he came and tried to threaten my security staff at this party office. Then he went and tried to threaten my family. Is this the duty of a police observer?

"If he has to say something he has to tell the SP or IC. There is no rule of the ECI that says that a police observer can go and threaten people and candidates at their home. To aid the BJP these people are doing illegal things. They are trying to threatened TMC workers and leaders because they know that they won't win, but we are not afraid."

The reaction from the Trinamool candidate came after a controversy erupted around Ajay Pal Sharma, the police observer for South 24 Parganas district. The Trinamool Congress has raised questions about his authority in visiting the house of its party candidate and issuing threats.

A video has gone viral, showing Ajay Pal Sharma speaking in a threatening tone to locals. The video is reportedly from near the residence of Trinamool candidate Jahangir Khan. Sharma is also seen addressing the candidate’s family members.

Trinamool has alleged that Sharma has been intimidating locals and conducting late-night searches. The ruling party even accuses him of inappropriate behaviour with women.

In the video Sharma is heard saying, "All the people here should understand this clearly: If anyone indulges in misconduct, they will be dealt with strictly, as per the rules. If any information comes from anywhere that someone has tried to create trouble or harass others, we will take serious note of it and treat them accordingly."

He further said, "Members of Jahangir’s family are also present here. Inform him properly that reports are coming in that his people are issuing threats. If that is the case, we will take firm action. Phir baad me rona, pachhtana mat (Later, don’t cry and complain)."

As many as 142 constituencies including Falta will go to poll in the second and final phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal on Wednesday.

The ECI has appointed IPS officer Sharma, known as the 'encounter specialist' of Uttar Pradesh, as the new police observer of South 24 Parganas district. This is seen as a step to maintain law and order in various sensitive areas of the state ahead of the second phase of voting.

In this situation, a video of Ajay Pal Sharma has gone viral on social media, which has started a new political debate. Trinamool Congress has claimed that the entire incident is being spread intentionally and through this, an attempt is being made to create confusion before the elections.

The SP, too has reacted to the incident and the viral video. SP spokesperson Ashutosh Verma, speaking to IANS, questioned Sharma's appointment and raised concerns over his record. "Look at Ajay Pal Sharma's record. He calls himself a so-called 'Singham.' He makes reels. There are around 150 cases of encounters registered against him."

"This is the same Ajay Pal Sharma who allegedly talked about rates for IPS postings in Uttar Pradesh -- Rs 50 lakh for SP, Rs 25 lakh for DSP, and so on. With such serious allegations against him, how did he get posted there?" he said.

The EC has not yet made any official comment on this video. However, according to the commission sources, strict vigilance has been ordered for observers to ensure free and peaceful elections in the state. It has also been said that prompt action will be taken if any allegations of violation of the law are made against any candidate or political party.

Recently, the EC released a list of 11 new police observers. At the top of that list is Sharma, who is a 2011-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre and is currently serving as the Additional Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj. He is known as the 'Dabangg Officer' due to his tough administrative role and daring steps during his tenure in Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

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