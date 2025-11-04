November 04, 2025 5:50 PM हिंदी

Travis Barker unveils father-son 'tattoos' with his, Kourtney Kardashian's son

Los Angeles, Nov 4 (IANS) It seems like the Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker wants his son, Rocky to follow in his footsteps. The drummer is getting his son into ink at an early age.

Recently, the Blink 182 alum, 49, shared a photo to his Instagram Stories of his 2-year-old rocking what looks like air-brushed temporary tattoos, including a skull on his leg and a guitar on his arm, alongside Barker's real tattoo of a skull and thorns, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"Like father like son”, he captioned the sweet photo. Just two days prior, Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Rocky's second birthday with another sweet social media post.

As per ‘People’, the rocker marked the occasion by sharing a tribute that included a photo of the toddler fittingly wearing a jersey with the number "13", Rocky's middle name is Thirteen, and a backwards cap.

Travis wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday my Rocky 13. You’re such a special soul, and you make every day brighter. I love you." He continued: "No one’s cooler. Guitars, drums, pirates, boom boom pow and Angus Young forever”.

Kourtney, 46, and Barker welcomed Rocky, their first child together, in November 2023. The couple got married in 2022, and are parents to seven children between them. Kourtney shares sons Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, plus daughter Penelope, 13, with ex Scott Disick.

Barker, meanwhile, is also a dad to son Landon, 22, daughter Alabama, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 26, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The musician has been candid about showing his love for Rocky, especially when it comes to his style.

Earlier, Kourtney shared a picture on her Instagram Stories of herself, Barker and their youngest son wearing matching black-and-white Vans sneakers.

"My husband made the coolest shoes and they're finally out now”, Kardashian wrote over the photo.

--IANS

aa/

