December 02, 2025 5:36 AM हिंदी

Trapped in illusion of growth, Pakistan lies low in human development bracket

Trapped in illusion of growth, Pakistan lies low in human development bracket (File image)

Islamabad, Dec 1 (IANS) Once seen as a promising mid-tier state in South Asia, Pakistan now remains in the low human development bracket and trapped in the illusion of growth while its people continue to remain deprived, a report detailed on Monday.

According to the latest UNDP Human Development Report 2025, Pakistan's Human Development Index (HDI) stands at 0.544, positioned at 168th spot out of 193 nations, barely above nations emerging from conflict, a report in Pakistan Today highlighted. The HDI adjusted for inequality is further low at 0.364, showcasing how deeply unequal and exclusionary Pakistan's growth model has become.

"The irony is tragic: while the state celebrates economic recovery, its citizens experience a decline in dignity. These are not just numbers. They are the quiet arithmetic of neglect. Behind every fraction lies a child who drops out of school, a mother who dies giving birth, a graduate who cannot find work, or a citizen who cannot afford medicine," the report mentioned.

"Life expectancy at 67.6 years, expected years of schooling at 7.9, and mean years of schooling at 4.3— each statistic echoes a systemic failure to translate potential into progress. Even Gross National Income per capita, at barely USD 5,501, underscores that Pakistan’s economy is not creating opportunity but merely absorbing survival," it added.

The World Bank’s latest country diagnostics has also demonstrated the same dismay. Pakistan’s cities which were meant to be engines of innovation are now experiencing collapsing infrastructure, housing shortages, and polluted air, the Pakistan Today emphasises. As Karachi and Lahore face water scarcity and remain overcrowded and unevenly governed, the inability of authorities in urban management has not only caused inefficiency but also strengthened inequality, separating the privileged from the abandoned.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) 2025 review also showcases a sobering picture. From 2000-2022, Pakistan's per-capita GDP growth's average was at 1.9 per cent annually. The IMF said that the stagnation was due to "weak contributions from human and physical capital and declining productivity." The report stated, "Simply put, Pakistan has built an economy without building its people. Productivity has fallen, governance has fractured, and fiscal cycles keep repeating in a grim loop of bailout and breakdown."

Economic fragility, it said, continues to bleed Pakistan into social despair. The World Bank’s 2025 Human Capital Review notes that Pakistan ranks among the bottom 10 globally in public investment efficiency. Climate disasters compound the misery: the 2022 floods wiped out livelihoods, infrastructure, and years of social progress.

"The HDR’s observation that 'climate injustice and inequality now intersect' finds its sharpest expression here— where the poorest pay the highest cost for the failures of the powerful. What binds these failures together is a mindset that mistakes statistics for strategy. Pakistan continues to measure success in GDP figures while ignoring the hollowing of its human foundations," it stated.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Avani Prashanth and Aditi Ashok top Indians at tied-11th in Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España in Malaga, Spain, on Monday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Avani Prashanth and Aditi Ashok top Indians at tied-11th in Spain

Sonu Nigam, Shaan celebrate Udit Narayan’s 70th birthday in style

Sonu Nigam, Shaan celebrate Udit Narayan’s 70th birthday in style

India begin their campaign with a resounding 13-0 victory over Namibia in the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Césped, Estadio Nacional in Santiago on Monday. Photo credit: FIH

Jr Women’s World Cup: India begin their campaign with a resounding 13-0 victory over Namibia

Vicky Kaushal marks the second anniversary of his biopic Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal marks the second anniversary of his biopic Sam Bahadur

Breakfast diplomacy: Shivakumar to woo Siddaramaiah with ‘naati koli’

Breakfast diplomacy: Shivakumar to woo Siddaramaiah with ‘naati koli’

Gaganjeet Bhullar, Karandeep Kochhar return for IGPL Invitational Ahmedabad on the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Tour in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

IGPL Tour: Bhullar, Kochhar return for IGPL Invitational Ahmedabad

Joshna Chinappa makes a strong start in Indian Tour 4 event at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai on Monday. Photo credit:

Squash: Joshna Chinappa makes a strong start in Indian Tour 4 event in Chennai

Indian tourists throng Kathmandu as Nepal tries to recover from Gen-Z protests (File image)

Indian tourists throng Kathmandu as Nepal tries to recover from Gen-Z protests

'Thrones of power to temples of service': India rewrites the grammar of governance

'Thrones of power to temples of service': India rewrites the grammar of governance

Pakistan players to be briefed on corruption pitfalls in Bangladesh Premier League: Report

Pakistan players to be briefed on corruption pitfalls in Bangladesh Premier League: Report